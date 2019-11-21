Independent Manufacturers' Representatives Finally Get the Sales Data They Need

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales professionals struggling to extract useful intelligence from high volumes of data can now take advantage of an innovative, new software solution to support the sales process with rich, segmented customer insights. sales-i, a leader in sales enablement technology solutions for manufacturing and wholesale distribution companies, and Forte Group, an international software and services consulting and delivery specialist, have joined forces to create a powerful new data consolidation service to provide manufacturers' representatives with timely, relevant sales insights, spanning multiple products in a single, easy-to-use application.

These outsourced sales operations typically receive transactional data in multiple formats from manufacturers, making it difficult to get a consolidated view on how a customer's account is performing.

By automatically assimilating multiple report sources and formats into the sales-i platform and removing the need for time-consuming data entry, independent sales representatives can now access valuable sales insights at the touch of a button on the device of their choice anywhere at any time.

Commenting on the development, Jason Lundy, Global Head of Sales & Marketing at sales-i, says:

"Understanding a customer's buying behavior can take many hours, or indeed days, making it difficult to identify when a customer is trending down or stops buying a product line. Multiple data sets can also lead to inconsistencies in the accurate and timely reporting of sales.

"This solution addresses a real challenge in the marketplace that has existed for some time, giving teams unparalleled sales data and actionable insights to ultimately drive better sales and customer relationships."

Vera Kimmi, Partner at Forte Group, said, "We're excited about this partnership, which means manufacturers' representatives can custom-tailor the robust sales-i platform to their unique business needs.

"With our custom software integration, sales-i is a unique tool within the market that helps sales teams work smarter and offer value to their customers."

Founded in the U.K. in 2008, sales-i is a sales enablement platform, designed to make every sales call more personal and profitable. With its U.S. office in Chicago, it has an international footprint with over 150 staff and thousands of users around the world.

The platform allows sales professionals to clearly identify and target high-quality sales opportunities within their current customer base. Equipped with customer buying behavior alerts, businesses can make insightful, personalized, quick business decisions, realizing repeat sales, reduced customer attrition and maximized profit margins as a result.

For more information, please visit www.sales-i.com

Forte Group is a full-spectrum custom software solutions resource for businesses seeking exceptional engineering talent and extraordinary software. Forte works with IT enterprises, business leaders, and technology companies to accelerate and evolve applications that consistently achieve valuable business outcomes.

Founded in 2000, Forte Group is headquartered in Chicago, with delivery offices in Belarus, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

For more information, please visit www.fortegrp.com.

