Independent Physicians Can Now See Procedure Demand at Any U.S. Address Before Signing or Renewing a Lease

Medical Real Estate Calculator, launched by Globe Medical Realty Advisors and health-data firm Alpha Sophia, analyzes procedure demand by CPT, DRG and ICD-10 billing codes for any practice address nationwide. Reports start at $499.

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Medical Realty Advisors (GMRA), a Dallas-based medical tenant representation firm, launched a national data platform that gives independent physician practices the kind of market intelligence hospital systems and developers buy in market studies. It is the first analysis of its kind built around a single practice.

Developers have long bought market studies to decide where to build. Hospital systems buy them to plan expansion into a market. Both routinely pay tens of thousands of dollars. What neither answers is the question a medical practice owner has: what does the market around my address produce for my specialty, and does it cover the rent? GMRA's patent-pending process, paired with billing data from healthcare data provider Alpha Sophia, was built for that owner: revenue analytics for a single practice, for hundreds of dollars, not tens of thousands.

New platform lets independent physicians see local procedure demand data before signing or renewing a practice lease Post this

The launch comes amid rapid consolidation and mounting payment pressure. CMS has proposed cutting Medicare's physician conversion factor by up to 1.68% for 2027, even as rent escalations remain fixed in existing leases. As of January 2026, 36.1% of U.S. physician practices remain independently owned. According to the Physicians Advocacy Institute and Avalere Health, 81,100 physician-owned practices have been acquired by hospitals and corporate owners since 2018. The American Medical Association puts the share of physicians in private practice at 42.2%, down from 60.1% in 2012.

Real estate is the second-largest expense for most physician practices, behind payroll. Most independents are renewing leases rather than signing new ones. Rent increases are written into the lease. Reimbursement cuts aren't written anywhere. Now, an independent practice can see the revenue in the surrounding market that pays those costs.

A physician enters an address and a specialty. Within 24 to 48 hours, a licensed medical real estate advisor delivers a hand-reviewed report showing local procedure volume, competing providers billing the same codes, and whether the area has room to grow or is already saturated. The platform is available nationwide to independent practices and non-hospital-affiliated physician groups, whether they work with GMRA, another broker, or no broker at all. Reports start at $499 at www.MedicalRealEstateCalculator.com (medrecalc.com). Under an exclusive data agreement, Globe Medical Realty Advisors is the only U.S. real estate brokerage using Alpha Sophia's clinical billing data.

"Globe has always used data to help clients, and for our own clients it always will be at no cost. Partnering with Alpha Sophia takes our patent-pending process to any doctor in the country at a reasonable price, with no obligation to ever use us. Every practice is unique, and our process tailors the information so a practice can make a real estate decision the way any other business would," said David Rutson, founder of Medical Real Estate Calculator and Globe Medical Realty Advisors.

"For decades, retailers have used location intelligence to understand where demand exists before making real estate decisions. Healthcare has largely operated without that visibility. By combining clinical billing data with geographic market analysis, we can help independent physicians better understand the procedure demand, competitive dynamics, and the growth potential surrounding their practice," said Paul-Lukas Josten, founder and CEO of Alpha Sophia.

"Independent practices make some of the biggest real estate decisions of any small business with the least information. Having procedure-level market data for my own specialty in front of me is the difference between guessing and knowing," said Dr. Erin Winston of Austin Breast Imaging.

About the partners

Medical Real Estate Calculator is the clinical real estate validation methodology developed by GMRA founder David Rutson for more than 25 years representing independent physicians, now available to any independent practice at www.MedicalRealEstateCalculator.com (medrecalc.com). Reports are produced by MCREC Reports LLC and delivered with a one-on-one walk-through from a licensed medical real estate specialist at Globe Medical Realty Advisors. U.S. Patent Pending.

Globe Medical Realty Advisors is a Dallas-headquartered medical tenant representation firm founded in 2008 by David Rutson, a Medical Economics contributor who has focused exclusively on medical real estate since 2000. GMRA represents independent MD and DO practices and non-hospital-owned physician groups of every size, from solo practices to large and private-equity-backed groups, in 48 states. It does not own buildings, develop properties, list space for landlords, or represent hospital systems or hospital-affiliated practices. globemedllc.com

Alpha Sophia provides de-identified, aggregated medical billing data and analytics. Alpha Sophia has no involvement in or responsibility for MCREC's analytical methodologies, real estate conclusions, or derivative outputs, and takes no position on real estate matters. alphasophia.com

Media contact

David Rutson, Founder

Medical Real Estate Calculator | Globe Medical Realty Advisors

[email protected]

(214) 564-8042 - www.MedicalRealEstateCalculator.com (medrecalc.com)

Affiliated Business Arrangement Disclosure

Globe Medical Realty Advisors ("Broker") has a business relationship with MCREC Reports LLC ("Technology Provider"). David Rutson, Managing Member of Broker, owns a majority interest in Technology Provider. A referral may provide Broker a financial or other benefit. You are NOT required to use the Technology Provider to engage the Broker, nor required to use the Broker to receive Reports. MCREC Reports LLC has a commercial data relationship with Alpha Sophia Technologies GmbH, which receives compensation for de-identified, aggregated medical billing data licensed to MCREC. Alpha Sophia has no involvement in or responsibility for MCREC's analytical methodologies. Other service providers are available; you are free to shop around.

(c) 2026 MCREC Reports LLC - Globe Medical Realty Advisors - Alpha Sophia Technologies GmbH. All rights reserved.

SOURCE MCREC Reports LLC