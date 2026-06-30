Independent Rapper Living With Multiple Sclerosis Builds Global Community Through More Than 270 Consecutive Days of TikTok LIVE

UTICA, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent hip-hop artist B-Cide has reached a milestone that reflects more than just consistency. After more than 270 consecutive days of livestreaming on TikTok, the Upstate New York rapper has built a growing international community centered on music, resilience, and authentic conversation.

Independent hip-hop artist B-Cide poses against a dark background surrounded by glowing nerve-like energy, symbolizing the invisible battle of living with Multiple Sclerosis. The artwork reflects the central theme of his music and advocacy-turning struggle into strength, resilience into purpose, and using creativity to inspire others facing challenges that often go unseen.

Living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) since 2011, B-Cide began livestreaming daily as a way to connect directly with listeners. What started as a simple way to share music has evolved into a welcoming space where people from around the world return each day to talk about far more than entertainment.

Viewers regularly join the livestreams from across the United States as well as countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and Kazakhstan. While music remains a central part of each broadcast, conversations often expand into topics such as overcoming adversity, pursuing creative goals, living with chronic illness, mental health, sports, collectibles, and the everyday challenges that connect people from all walks of life.

"I've learned that people don't just come back for the music," said B-Cide. "They come back because they feel like they're part of something. We've built a community where people can laugh, encourage one another, and have real conversations every single day."

Rather than chasing viral moments or online trends, B-Cide has focused on a simple philosophy: show up every day, be authentic, and let the community grow naturally. That commitment has become the foundation of his independent music career and has introduced thousands of people to his music and his story.

The daily livestreams also complement B-Cide's latest album, MonSter, a deeply personal project inspired by his experiences living with Multiple Sclerosis. Together, the music and livestreams reflect the same message: resilience isn't built overnight—it's built one day at a time.

"Whether someone stops in for five minutes or stays for the entire livestream, I want them to leave feeling like they were welcomed," B-Cide added. "In today's world, that's something people are looking for."

B-Cide plans to continue streaming daily while expanding his music catalog and growing the online community that has become an important part of his life and the lives of many of his viewers.

For more information, music, and daily livestream updates, visit https://b-cide.com or follow @bcide on TikTok.

Media Contact:

Bob "B-Cide" Cardillo

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 607-286-3760

SOURCE Robert "B-Cide" Cardillo