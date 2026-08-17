Independent Whitepaper Validates Amirix Imaging's LM33-T X-ray Tube for Hologic Mammography Systems

The professional medical physicist evaluation reveals the LM33-T performs within the specification of the OEM Varex M-113T across a range of parameters (kVp accuracy, beam quality, AEC response and image quality).

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amirix Imaging is pleased to announce the publication of an independent whitepaper evaluating its LM33-T X-ray tube's performance in the Hologic Selenia Dimensions mammography system. Dr. Stefan Stryker, PhD, carried out the assessment, which is now made available for download at www.amiriximaging.com.

The whitepaper is a technical evaluation of the installed replacement tube measured against the OEM Varex M-113T. The evaluation, which is not a product announcement, used the same American College of Radiology (ACR) quality control guidelines that determine routine acceptance in accredited mammography facilities.

Why does an independent assessment matter in breast imaging?

Radiography as a whole is subject to intense equipment compliance assessments, but breast imaging and mammography are particularly tightly regulated. Independent breast imaging assessments matter because they increase the likelihood that patients will receive the correct diagnosis and report from radiologists serving them.

Systems currently in clinical practice must submit to periodic control testing via medical physicists' surveys to ensure they offer a suitable level of performance to serve patients. Equipment that degrades image quality or alters automatic exposure control behavior can cause a facility to fall out of compliance with the rules.

New regulatory approaches are shaping how imaging departments replace components. No longer is it acceptable to simply swap out an old part and fit a new one.

Historically, clinical access to publicly available performance data was limited. Many radiographers had to rely on vendor-supplied specifications or their own post-installation testing to verify compliance. Now live testing is the standard methodology.

The new white paper validating Amirix's imaging X-ray tube for Hologic's Mammography Systems addresses that gap for this tube and this system specifically. It documents the full testing methodology and acceptance criteria, and evaluates the results, providing an assessment that gives medical physicists and imaging directors the technical records they need to weigh the quality of systems independently without simple summaries or claims.

Testing methodology

The independent white paper evaluated Hologic's Selenia Dimensions Mammography System, comparing performance between the Amirix LM33-T and the OEM Varex M-113T. Testing methodology followed Hologic's internal document quality control procedures in conjunction with the ACRs. Acceptance criteria were drawn from published tolerances applicable to each test performed.

The evaluation covered:

kVp accuracy and reproducibility across the clinical range





Radiation output, including output consistency





Beam quality, assessed through half-value layer (HVL) measurement across applicable target/filter combinations





Focal spot size





Radiation leakage





Automatic exposure control (AEC) performance, including response across phantom thicknesses





Image quality, evaluated using ACR phantom scoring





Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)





Contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR)

Findings and results

The results reveal that the Amirix LM33-T X-ray tube had performance equivalent to the OEM tube, or within applicable specifications. For example, beam quality (HVL) measurements, radiation output, and kVp accuracy were all within acceptable tolerances. Radiation leakage was below the applicable limits, and AEC behavior was consistent across various phantom thicknesses tested. Focal spot size was on specification, and other parameters like SNR and CNR were comparable to the Varex M-113T. These results confirm that the Amirix LM33-T is a suitable X-ray tube for Hologic Selenia Dimensions mammography equipment.

To maintain honesty, the white paper is clear about limitations and scope boundaries. For example, it did not measure long-term durability or tube life. It is also only evaluated based on established quality control criteria at the time of testing. It did not go beyond them.

Company statement

Amirix Imaging said the following:

"It was important for us that the LM33-T underwent proper testing in the way that a facility's own physicist would measure it. We do not agree with the idea that service engineers and physicists should have to take a manufacturer's word for how a component behaves once installed. They should have living proof. Now the LM33-T has been tested against Hologic's internal quality control, as well as ACR guidelines and the official OEM tube. The results have been published in full, and there is a statement of what the study did not examine. We think this is the standard that all industries' suppliers should be held to."

Many healthcare and medical professionals stand to benefit from the whitepaper, according to Amirix Imaging, including radiology administrators, biomedical engineering teams and independent service organizations. The whitepaper is useful for any institution looking for affordable Hologic Selenia Dimension tube replacement options for mammography systems.

The paper, including test conditions, methodology, and results, is available in full for download at www.amiriximaging.com. The results come with Dr. Stryker's full conclusions and commentary.

About Amirix Imaging

Amirix Imaging designs and builds components that are compatible alternatives to original equipment manufacturer components. It is involved in manufacturing replacement X-ray tubes and imaging components for diagnostic imaging systems for hospitals, imaging centers, and specialty clinics. The company supports independent healthcare services and organizations looking for cost-effective ways to help them maintain their installed imaging equipment.

Amirix Imaging Staff Writers

www.amiriximaging.com

[email protected]

+1 (805) 303 5044

1200 Lawrence Dr Ste 200, Newbury Park, CA 91320, United States

SOURCE Amirix Imaging