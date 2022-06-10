India Dehumidifier Markets Report 2022-2027: Continuous Evolution in Technology and the Changing Consumer Preference Toward Branded Products

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Dehumidifier Market, By Type (Desiccant, Refrigerant), By Coverage Area (Less Than 1000 sq. ft, 1000-2000 sq. ft, More Than 2000 sq. ft), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunity, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Dehumidifiers Market stood at USD132.05 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.90% in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, are driving the demand for the Indian Dehumidifiers Market. Also, the continuous evolution in technology and the changing consumer preference toward branded products are expected to play a significant role in boosting market growth in the coming years.



India is witnessing massive economic activities due to the country's ongoing industrialization and urbanization. There is an increase in pollution levels due to the release of greenhouse gases and other harmful pollutants into the environment, degrading the air quality. Poor air quality gives rise to a number of airborne diseases and respiratory disorders such as asthma and tuberculosis, which adversely affect an individual's health.

The rapidly growing disposable income of the consumers enables them to afford a quality lifestyle and advanced equipment for better health. Also, several humid regions in the country boost the growth of mold, fungus, and dust mites as the microorganisms reproduce and survive more quickly in humid and warm environments.

These microorganisms can affect an individual's health by entering the human body through food or contact. The dehumidifier removes the bacteria and fungus as well as humidity from the air, which is one of the major reasons for their high demand among consumers.



Based on coverage area, the market is divided into less than 1000 sq. ft, 1000-2000 sq. ft, more than 2000 sq. ft. The 1000-2000 sq. ft. segment led the market by accounting for a 39.67% share of the overall market and is expected to witness the fastest and highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The high demand for the dehumidifier in this range from the residential sector as the consumers prefer to construct larger rooms for daily living purposes is expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Indian Dehumidifiers Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Dehumidifiers Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Indian Dehumidifiers Market based on type, coverage area, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Dehumidifiers Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Dehumidifiers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Dehumidifiers Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Dehumidifiers Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Dehumidifiers Market.

Major market players operating in the Indian Dehumidifiers Market

Bry-Air ( Asia ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Swastik Refrigeration

Amfah India Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell India Private Limited

Ahata Industries

Dewdry Engineers Pvt Ltd

Drytech Industries

Powerpye Electronics

Condair Group AG

Drycool Systems India (Pvt.) Ltd

Eva-Dry

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Dehumidifier Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Customer Satisfaction

5.2. Sources of Information



6. India Dehumidifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Desiccant, Refrigerant)

6.2.2. By Coverage Area (Less Than 1000 sq. ft, 1000-2000 sq. ft, More Than 2000 sq. ft)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Type, By Coverage Area, By Region)



7. India Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Coverage Area

7.2.2. By Price Segment

7.2.3. By Region



8. India Refrigerant Dehumidifier Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Coverage Area

8.2.2. By Price Segment

8.2.3. By Region



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd.

12.2. Swastik Refrigeration

12.3. Amfah India Trading Pvt. Ltd.

12.4. Honeywell India Private Limited

12.5. Ahata Industries

12.6. Dewdry Engineers Pvt Ltd

12.7. Drytech Industries

12.8. Powerpye Electronics

12.9. Condair Group AG

12.10. Drycool Systems India (Pvt.) Ltd

12.11. Eva-Dry



13. Strategic Recommendations

