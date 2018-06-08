DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Desalination Plant Market By End Use Sector (Industrial, Municipal & Power), By Technology (Membrane, Thermal & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India desalination plant market is forecast to reach $ 1.38 billion by 2023 in India.
Growth in the market can be attributed to increasing technological advancements, rising water scarcity and growing urbanization across the country.
Increasingly stringent environmental norms, rising infrastructure development, and increasing use of Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) process are some of the other factors that would drive the market during the forecast period.
India Desalination Plant Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of desalination plant market in India:
- Desalination Plant Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By End Use Sector (Industrial, Municipal & Power), By Technology (Membrane, Thermal & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key players operating in India desalination plant market include
- VA Tech Wabag Ltd.
- Thermax India Limited
- Ion Exchange India Ltd.
- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd
- IDE Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
- SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
- Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd.
- Hitachi Plant Technologies India Pvt. Ltd
- National Institute of Ocean Technology
- Hyflux Engineering (India) Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Desalination Plant Market Outlook
5. India Desalination Plant Market Outlook
6. List of Desalination Plants in India
7. Market Dynamics
8. Market Trends & Developments
9. India Economic Profile
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Strategic Recommendations
