India desalination plant market is forecast to reach $ 1.38 billion by 2023 in India.

Growth in the market can be attributed to increasing technological advancements, rising water scarcity and growing urbanization across the country.

Increasingly stringent environmental norms, rising infrastructure development, and increasing use of Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) process are some of the other factors that would drive the market during the forecast period.



India Desalination Plant Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of desalination plant market in India:

Desalination Plant Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By End Use Sector (Industrial, Municipal & Power), By Technology (Membrane, Thermal & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Key players operating in India desalination plant market include



VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

Thermax India Limited

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd

IDE Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Hitachi Plant Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

National Institute of Ocean Technology

Hyflux Engineering ( India ) Private Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Desalination Plant Market Outlook



5. India Desalination Plant Market Outlook



6. List of Desalination Plants in India



7. Market Dynamics



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. India Economic Profile



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62t76z/india?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-desalination-plant-market-2013-2023-300662346.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

