India E-learning (K-12) & Test Preparation Market Report to 2028 - Players Include Think and Learn, Extra Marks Education India, Vedantu Innovations and Greycells Media

This report states that the K-12 supplement market will grow at a forecast CAGR of 17.10% over the period ending 2027-28.

Companies Mentioned

Think and Learn Private Limited

Extra marks Education India Private Limited

Vedantu Innovations Private Limited

Greycells Media Limited

Grade Stack Learning Private Limited

Test Book Edu Solutions Private Limited

Neostencil India Private Limited

Olive Board Comptech Private Limited

Ankalan Web Solutions Private Limited

Edukriti Learning Solutions Private Limited

Education that was once limited to classrooms and notebooks is now delivered through smart devices. The first wave of digital education in India started roughly two decades ago with the adoption of smart boards in classrooms.

For detailed discussions about E-Learning and test preparation, please give a completed evaluation of the prospects in the current market. This report provides an all-round, complete description of the market with comprehensive historical and forecasted analysis of the demand and needs of the market.



The Indian formal education system is currently dealing with issues such as skill gaps, outdated curriculum, a lack of hands-on practical experience, a lack of quality educators, and many others.

This report basically focuses on the system changes and E-Learning starts-up and gaining popularity among students from KG-12th grades and test preparation for entry level exams to get enrolled in medical, engineering, or management services or others. The report tries to clarify many aspects, like how courses offered online can be used to supplement traditional classroom education and even substitute for tuition.



On one hand, teachers use the internet in their classrooms to make learning interesting for students; on the other hand, students use the internet to do more in-depth research on subjects of their interest with proper guidance from mentors all over the world. The report also shows how E-learning is seen as an imparting mode which facilities knowledge on media and electronic devices like laptops, desktops, tablets, etc. It has totally changed the method of learning imparted to the students. Unlike conventional or formal methods of training such as chalk boards and classrooms, eLearning makes giving and receiving simpler, prolific, and productive. It is a method of teaching purely through technology.



This report basically lays emphasis on e-learning's effectiveness and powerful tool for education. The report helps you to understand how online education can be in sync with modern learners.

The report shows how the K-12 supplemental market is a supplement to school learning for students enrolled in primary and secondary classes in school. Byju's Learning App, Vedantu, Extramarks, Topper Learning, Gradeup, Testbook, etc. are major players for K-12 Supplementary education. The report also helps to understand how online classes help for knowledge-based exam preparation. Be it IIT-JEE, PMT, or even Civils, a lot of onus lies on the faculty and his/her ability to innovatively present the subject matter to the students.

This report explains how the K-12 segments are divided as per the value and size of the market. The class segment, device preference, payment mode, and period are also given in detail with the actual study by expects. The online text preparations are explained with the type of test courses along with the device preferred.

The effects of such online classes in the cities of Tier 1 and Tier 2 are also explained. Through the challenges of online education, major topics like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR and AR) are also highlighted. Their effects on future scopes, development in the education sector, the difference between the two and the focus of various organizations on these topics are also explained.



Major Players: Byju's, Extramarks, Meritnation, Vedantu, Topper's Learning, toppr are the major players in the e-learning and test preparation market in India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Structure

2.1. Market Considerate

2.2. Assumptions

2.3. Limitations

2.4. Abbreviations

2.5. Sources

2.6. Definitions

2.7. India Macro Economic Indicators

2.8. Demographics Insight



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery



4. India Education Overview

4.1. India Primary and Secondary Enrolment

4.2. India Higher Education Enrolment

4.3. India Distance Learning Enrolment



5. India E-Learning Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. By Volume

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Category

5.3.2. By Device Preference (Mobile/Laptop)

5.3.3. By Payment Period

5.3.4. By Payment Mode



6. India Online K-12 Supplement Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. By Volume

6.3. Market Share

6.3.1. By Class Segment

6.3.2. By Higher Secondary Stream Wise

6.3.3. By Device Preference (Mobile/Laptop)

6.3.4. By Payment Period

6.3.5. By Payment Mode

6.3.6. By Brand



7. India Online Test Preparation Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. By Volume

7.3. Market Share

7.3.1. By Test Courses Type

7.3.2. By Tiers

7.3.3. By Device Preference (Mobile/Laptop)

7.3.4. By Payment Period

7.3.5. By Payment Mode



8. PEST Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments

10.1. Micro Learning

10.2. Artificial Intelligence

10.3. Adaptive learning

10.4. Freemium Model

10.5. Video and animation

10.6. Gamification



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Porter`s Five Forces

11.2. Company Profile



12. Strategic Recommendation's



13. Disclaimer

