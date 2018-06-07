India Hair Care Appliance Market Report 2018

Personal care appliances are divided into three segments: hair care appliances, hair removal appliances and oral care appliances. The segment of hair care appliances is the strongest market in the current scenario, holding more than half of the total market share of personal care appliances, followed by hair removal appliances. However, oral care appliances are expected to gain traction in coming years in absolute terms. Newer products such as oral care appliances are yet to gain awareness in Indian market. Lack of durability is another factor that restricts the market growth.

Though, premium products are durable, numerous local companies offer non-durable products, which creates reluctance in customers' mind towards buying these products. Based on gender bifurcation, the market is segmented into male and female end users. The lion's share is grasped by unisex appliances in the year 2016-17, which is more than 33% of the total market.

For many Indian people, it is vital to have soft, shiny and well styled hair to make a good impression in today's world. Indian consumers are willing to spend a considerable amount of money to ensure their hair is well taken care of and are well-groomed. Due to rapid advancement in technology coupled with reduction in its cost, the demand for hair care appliances like hair dryers, hair straighteners, stylers and curlers is foreseen to rise.

Major companies that operate into the Hair Care Appliances market in India are Philips India Limited, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd, Tri-Star Products Private Limited (Vega), Havells India Ltd, Syska Led Lights Private Ltd.



