India Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2021: Demand for Comfort, Convenience, and Connected Car Technologies to Propel Market Towards $1.67 Billion Revenue by 2027

This research offers revenue and unit shipment forecasts (2021 to 2027) for the overall Indian HMI market by segment (radio, display audio, and navigation). It also includes an HMI share forecast for each major OEM by system type and includes a breakdown of their HMI portfolio features.

India's automotive HMI system market is experiencing a technological shift as more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) introduce advanced infotainment systems with every new model launched. The growing demand for comfort, convenience, safety, and security has boosted the market for cars with advanced HMI features, more connected technologies, and the integration of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions.

Most of the premium OEMs in India now offer either display audio or navigation units as a standard feature, apart from the base variant, whereas volume OEMs are rapidly shifting towards offering these units. Large touch screens that support smartphone integration and navigation HMI units are slowly replacing traditional radio/stereo units.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the HMI market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the HMI market?

How are the types of HMI systems distributed across OEMs?

What is the market share of HMIs for the next 5 to 6 years compared to the base year?

Who are the main players/OEMs, and what is their place in the HMI market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the In-car Infotainment Systems Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Indian HMI Market

HMI Market Scope of Analysis

HMI System Segmentation

Automaker Type Segmentation

Car Body Type Segmentation

Key Competitors for HMI Systems

Key Growth Metrics for Indian HMI Market

Growth Drivers for the HMI Market

Growth Restraints for HMI Market

Forecast Assumptions, Indian HMI Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Indian HMI Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment, Indian HMI Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Radio Units

Key Growth Metrics for Radio Units

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Radio Units

Revenue and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis, Radio Units

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Display Audio Units

Key Growth Metrics for Display Audio Units

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Display Audio Units

Revenue and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis, Display Audio Units

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Navigation Units

5. Key Growth Metrics for Navigation Units

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Navigation Units

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Navigation Units

6. OEMs Strategy

Competitive Environment, HMI Market

Indian HMI Market Share - Percent Penetration Forecast

HMI Share Analysis - Maruti Suzuki

HMI Share Analysis - Hyundai

HMI Share Analysis - Tata

HMI Share Analysis - Kia

HMI Share Analysis - Mahindra

HMI Share Analysis - Renault

HMI Share Analysis - Toyota

HMI Share Analysis - Honda

HMI Share Analysis - Ford

HMI Share Analysis - VW

7. Automaker Portfolios, India

HMI Features Benchmarking - Overall

Maruti Suzuki - HMI Features

- HMI Features Hyundai - HMI Pricing

Tata - HMI Features

Kia - HMI Pricing

Mahindra - HMI Features

Renault - HMI Pricing

Toyota - HMI Features

Honda - HMI Pricing

Ford - HMI Features

VW - HMI Pricing

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Customer Interest in Connected Services for Reach and Compatibility with Advanced In-car Infotainment Systems

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Revenue Opportunities for OEMs from In-cabin Added Features and Technology

Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Infotainment Systems and Connected Technology will Initiate M&As and Joint Ventures

