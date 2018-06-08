India Tractor (Agriculture & Construction/Mining & Logistics) Market, FY2013-FY2023

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Tractor Market By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40-100 HP), By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive), By Application (Agriculture & Construction/Mining & Logistics), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2013-FY2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India tractor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by FY2023, on the back of rising inclination of farmers towards high powered tractors to increase productivity.
Moreover, rising need for agricultural products across the country is boosting demand for tractors in the country.
Additionally, increasing investments by leading agricultural machinery manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, and Tractors & Farm Equipment Limited, among others, in their respective tractor product lines, is also expected to positively impact India tractor market in the coming years.
India Tractor Market report FY2013 - FY2023, discusses the following aspects of tractor market in India:
- Tractor Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40-100 HP), By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive), By Application (Agriculture & Construction/Mining & Logistics)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India tractor market include
- Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
- Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.
- International Tractors Ltd.
- Escorts Limited
- John Deere India Private Limited
- CNH Industrial (India) Private Limited
- HMT Limited
- Force Motors Limited
- Preet Tractors (P) Limited
- Standard Tractors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Tractor Market Outlook
6. India Agriculture Tractor Market Outlook
7. India Construction/Mining & logistics Tractor Market Outlook
8. Market Dynamics
9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. SWOT Analysis
12. India Economic Profile
13. Pricing Analysis
14. Product Benchmarking
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72bljr/india_tractor?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-tractor-agriculture--constructionmining--logistics-market-fy2013-fy2023-300662337.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article