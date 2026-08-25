Indigo Agriculture Launches ENAI, a Biological Crop Protection and Plant Performance Company

Focused exclusively on agricultural biologicals, ENAI combines endophyte plant science, large scale field testing and proprietary intelligence to accelerate microbial discovery to deliver a new layer of crop performance.

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Agriculture today announced the launch of ENAI, an independent agricultural biologicals company created to accelerate innovation, strengthen industry partnerships and advance the next generation of biological crop protection and plant performance.

ENAI develops biological solutions that help farmers manage crop threats, improve plant performance, and realize more of each acre's potential. ENAI's products are designed to complement existing crop input programs and fit easily into current crop-management practices.

The launch builds on an established global agricultural biological business and a strong scientific foundation. The business has assembled one of agriculture's largest collections of beneficial endophytes, and a total collection comprising more than 38,000 microbial strains. The company's technology portfolio has been evaluated in more than 7,500 field trials spanning a wide range of crops, environments, and production systems worldwide. This foundation also offers significant untapped potential for new products.

ENAI unites the living power of endophytes with the predictive power of AI, drawing on its extensive proprietary microbial and field-performance data to identify the strains most likely to address specific crop threats and performance needs. By matching the right microbes with the right crops, seed traits, fields and conditions, ENAI aims to accelerate active-ingredient discovery, focus development resources on the strongest candidates and build a broader pipeline of high-value biological products across commodity and specialty crops.

"Biologicals represent one of the most exciting frontiers in agriculture," said Ignacio Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of ENAI and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "By focusing ENAI exclusively on biologicals, we can move faster, harness our extensive microbial library and proprietary strains to develop new crop solutions, and build deeper partnerships across the agricultural value chain. We are focused on delivering biologicals as a powerful new pillar of crop protection and performance, working seamlessly with the products, varieties and practices farmers already trust."

ENAI's technology is built around endophytes; beneficial microbes that live inside the plant. Unlike biological products that remain solely on the seed or leaf surface, ENAI's endophyte-powered microbes are designed to establish early and grow with the crop, creating a close biological partnership from within the plant for season long impact. Each product is developed for a specific purpose; from addressing disease, insects, nematodes and environmental stressors, to improving plant vigor, nutrient efficiency and yield potential.

"Biological innovation earns its place on the farm when it is backed by sound science, validated in the field and designed to work within the production systems farmers already use," said Brad Drake, Chief Operating Officer of Growmark. "ENAI brings that practical discipline to biologicals, and we look forward to continuing our work together to give our retailers and farmers more options to support crop health, performance and productivity."

ENAI will continue to serve farmers, seed companies, agricultural retailers and distribution partners worldwide as it expands its portfolio of biological crop protection and plant performance solutions. Products, commercial materials and digital channels will transition from Indigo to ENAI through a phased global rollout over the coming months, ensuring a seamless experience for customers and partners. Indigo Carbon will continue to operate under the Indigo brand, with uninterrupted access to its existing programs, services, and support. With distinct missions and strong foundations, ENAI and Indigo Carbon are positioned to accelerate innovation, strengthen partnerships and create lasting value across agriculture.

About ENAI

ENAI pioneers endophyte-powered biologicals that work from within the plant to strengthen protection, resilience, and performance. Starting with the intelligence nature has already encoded in plants, ENAI uses its proprietary technology to decode and harness it. ENAI's discovery model draws on 38,000 microbial strains, more than a decade of experience, and insights from more than 7,500 global field trials across multiple crops. Used across 15 million acres on three continents, ENAI's products complement conventional crop protection, modern crop varieties, and established agronomic practices. Part of the Flagship Pioneering ecosystem, ENAI transforms microbial potential into practical solutions that fit the way farmers manage crops today, helping unlock the potential within every crop, across every acre.

SOURCE Indigo Agriculture