INDIGO RIVER PUBLISHING RELEASES THE YOGA OF MARKETING

With deep roots in conscious living and strategic communications for some of the genre's leading voices, Valenti helps clients and readers create a consistent connection between spiritual values and effective marketing—an integrated approach that forms the foundation of The Yoga of Marketing.

"Ancient yoga philosophy meets modern marketing techniques—an inspiring guide," said Jack Canfield.

In The Yoga of Marketing, Valenti shows readers how to:

Bring greater calm, focus, and presence into their daily work through mindfulness practices

Activate creativity and inspiration using the chakra system

Approach marketing in a way that feels authentic, sustainable, and aligned

Mariel Hemingway said, "This book offers a valuable perspective on the union of consciousness, mindfulness, awareness, and the business of marketing."

The Yoga of Marketing is available here:

https://theyogaofmarketing.com/buy-the-book-1

About The Author

Jeanna Valenti is the founder and principal of LightBox Media, a marketing and PR firm specializing in mind-body wellness, yoga, healing, spirituality, and personal transformation. Recently featured on NBC News, Travel + Leisure, Reader's Digest, and Good Morning Arizona, Valenti holds a Master of Arts in Corporate Communications and is a contributor to Marketing for Leaders: 11 Keys to Building Trust, Clarity and Connection in a Noisy World.

A recognized leader in the field of human potential, she is a certified mindfulness and meditation instructor, a certified Seven Spiritual Laws of Yoga teacher, a Reiki master, a TEDx Scottsdale Women organizer, and the owner of Meditate Scottsdale. Find Jeanna at https://www.lightboxpr.com or https://theyogaofmarketing.com

About Indigo River Publishing

Founded in 2012 and based in Pensacola, Florida, Indigo River Publishing is an independent, modern publisher partnering with authors to produce and distribute high quality books with global reach.

SOURCE Indigo River Publishing