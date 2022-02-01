Indonesia Retail Market to register a growth of USD 37.32 billion at a CAGR of 4%|Rising demand for organized retailing is a key driver | Technavio

Our research report on "Indonesia Retail Market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-202 5 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Indonesia Retail market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.45%

Key market segments: Product (food & beverages, electrical & electronics, apparel & footwear, home improvement & household products, and others), and Distribution Channel (offline and online).

Indonesia Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 37.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Indonesia Retail Market Trend

Preference for local brands

The rising preference for local brands is one of the key factors driving the Indonesian retail market share growth during the forecast period. The Indonesian population is very loyal to the brands they choose and have been using them for a long time. Most of the people are well aware of the products to buy and from where to buy and also they visit the same stores for purchasing food and beverages. Additionally, the people from Indonesia are sure that the local brands and non-expensive foreign brands are capable to fulfil their demands as well as can provide better be value for money. Thus, foreign companies have tried to capture the Indonesian market by acquisition strategies or investing in local brands.

Indonesia Retail Market Challenge

Underdeveloped infrastructure

Underdeveloped and under-maintained infrastructure and network service in Indonesia are some of the key challenges for the Indonesian retail market growth. These are the major factors behind the high costs and inefficiency of transactions resulting in creating difficulty for investors and exporters to operate effectively in the market. Moreover, the population in the country is dispersed across many islands, and underdeveloped connectivity to proper roads prevents a lot of consumers from availing themselves of various goods and services. Hence, an extensive distribution network is required by consumer business companies for gaining traction in the market. Also, the limited and highly competitive shelf space in traditional retail outlets creates a necessity for focusing on innovations, especially in terms of packaging.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Indonesia retail market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for market vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Some of the key market vendors are:

CT Corp.

PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

PT Lion Super Indo

PT Multipolar Tbk

PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk

PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama

PT. Indomarco Prismatama

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Food and beverages

The food and beverages segment will be significant in the Indonesia retail market share growth during the forecast period. The food and beverage sector in Indonesia has been growing due to an increase in the price of commodities resulting in increasing the purchasing power of people especially in regions that produce commodities. Moreover, there is also a growing interest of consumers towards imported goods, especially processed foods. Thus, the food and beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Electricals and electronics



Apparel and footwear



Home improvement and household products



Others

