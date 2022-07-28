Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2022: Increased Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Driving 7.8% Annual Growth

Jul 28, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2022, By Derived Cell Type, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is expected to grow from $ 2431.2 million in 2021 to $ 2640.80 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 3571.48 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.
Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market. Chronic disorders like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes can be treated with Induced pluripotent stem cell.
Induced Pluripotent stem cells are taken from any tissues from a child or an adult and are genetically modified to behave like embryonic stem cells. According to the report published by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disorder (PFCD), it was found that out of 133 million Americans, 45% of the population had at least one chronic disorder. Moreover, it was estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths in the USA, which is approximately 1.7 million, are due to chronic disorders and these deaths can be controlled by induced pluripotent stem cell treatment. This rise in incidences of chronic diseases is driving the demand for induced pluripotent stem cell treatment.
The potential risk of tumour is one of the major restraints on the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market. As per a scientific research, it was found that there might be a chance of getting cancer from the treatment and people are unwilling to take treatment through Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy.
According to the report by American Association for cancer research, in most of the cases while doing the experiment it was found that the occurrence of the tumours was prevalent after a short period of time. This risk of developing a tumour due to Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy is limiting the number of patients opting for this treatment, thereby restraining the growth of the market.
1) By Derived Cell Type: Hepatocytes; Fibroblasts; Keratinocytes; Amniotic Cells; Others
2) By Application: Academic Research; Drug Development And Discovery; Toxicity Screening; Regenerative Medicine
3) By End-User: Hospitals; Research Laboratories
1. Executive Summary
2. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Characteristics
3. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)
5. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Size And Growth
6. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Segmentation
7. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
9. China Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
10. India Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
11. Japan Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
12. Australia Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
13. Indonesia Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
14. South Korea Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
15. Western Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
16. UK Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
17. Germany Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
18. France Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
19. Eastern Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
20. Russia Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
21. North America Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
22. USA Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
23. South America Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
24. Brazil Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
25. Middle East Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
26. Africa Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
27. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market
29. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics)
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Fate Therapeutics
- Viacyte
- Stemcells
- Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Ncardia
- Axol Bioscience
- Orig3N
- Lonza
- Reprocell
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (Ipierian)
- Applied Biological Materials Inc
- Addgene
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Alstem LLC
- Applied Stemcell Inc.
- ATCC
- Axiogenesis AG
- Bio-Techne
- Bluerock Therapeutics
- Gentarget Inc.
- Id Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Invivogen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40urz7
