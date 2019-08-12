INDUR CEO Brandt Beal Announces New In-Home Service

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INDUR, a health and wellness lifestyle and products company dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their own physical health and appearance, has announced the rollout of INDUR In-Home services. With INDUR In-Home services, customers can go through the blood collection process in the comfort of their home or office.

INDUR CEO announces new in-home service

With INDUR In-Home, a licensed and experienced phlebotomist will come directly to your home or office to collect necessary blood samples required after the purchase of one of four INDUR assessment packages; Essential, Foundation, Premier or Ultimate. This will allow a quick and convenient alternative to those customers with hectic schedules or would prefer to have this service completed in the privacy of their home or office.

"We truly believe that the INDUR In-Home service will be a real time-saver for professionals and those that are dealing with hectic schedules," said Brandt Beal, INDUR CEO. "Our most valuable commodity is our time and eliminating a trip to the laboratory will save our customers a significant amount of time and the anxiety that may come along with it."

INDUR In-Home can be added for an additional charge of $159.

With our nationwide footprint, INDUR In-Home services are available in most locations, with a few limitations in rural areas. To learn more about INDUR In-Home services, visit getindur.com.

About INDUR

Founded in 2017 by Brandt Beal, Indur was created to help discerning men and women improve health and appearance through direct access to laboratory services; wellness insight; and, healthy, effective supplementation and skin care solutions. Indur is dedicated to cutting through a crowded, ineffective, cookie-cutter industry with a contemporary approach to health and wellness that helps millions look and feel their best by supporting a lifestyle of empowerment and control regarding one's own physical health and appearance - from the inside out. For more information, visit www.getindur.com . Life is hard no matter what. It's all about how we INDUR.

Contact:

Blayne Beal

Email: 219768@email4pr.com

Phone: (877) 488-4337

SOURCE INDUR