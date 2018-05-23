Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Industrial Cyber Security Market: Overview

This comprehensive report on Industrial Cyber Security (Solutions and Services) Market [(By Component – Hardware Solutions, Software Solutions, and Services; By Security Layer – Network Security, End-point Security, Cloud Security, Application Security and Others; By End Use Industry - Process Industries and Discrete Industries)] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026 by Transparency Market Research, analyzes and provides growth forecast for the industrial cyber security market at the global and regional level which includes Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017.



An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis.The report focuses on all the major trends and services playing a key role in industrial cyber security market growth over the period 2018 - 2026.



It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the industrial cyber security market's growth during the said period.



The report includes a detailed ecosystem analysis, which offers a widespread view of the global industrial cyber security market.Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global industrial cyber security market.



The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis of the industrial cyber security market, wherein the segments, for instance software solutions, hardware solutions, and services, are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the industrial cyber security market, every geographic region mentioned in the report, is provided with an attractiveness analysis.



Overview of the industrial cyber security market, detailing key market trends and dynamics has been included to provide a clear understanding of ecosystem forces.Dynamics includes impact analysis of market restraining factors, drivers and opportunities of the industrial cyber security market.



Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by market leaders of this market. Trends and services related to industrial cyber security solutions along with their applications have also been explained in the report.

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global industrial cyber security market, broadly segmented by component as software solutions, hardware solutions, and services, by security layer as network security, end-point security, cloud security, application security and others, and by end use industry as process industries and discrete industries. Further, the report provides detailed breakdown of the industrial cyber security market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.



The report highlights the competitive scenario within the industrial cyber security market, thus ranking all the major players according to their key recent developments and their geographic presence.Insights for the industrial cyber security market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal and technological factors.



On the basis of country, the North America market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market is analyzed across France, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe. APAC industrial cyber security market is also segmented at country level which includes China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the industrial cyber security market along with its components, security layer, and end-use industry.



Global Industrial Cyber Security Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews.Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred for developing preliminary market understanding.



Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from cyber security breaches survey and industry bodies.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the industrial cyber security market across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial cyber security market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the industrial cyber security market are Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Maverick Technologies among others.

The industrial cyber security market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market

By Component

Hardware Solutions

Routers

Gateways

Ethernet Switches

Other Networking Devices

Software Solutions

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

Firewall

Backup And Recovery

Antivirus/Malware

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)Encryption

Virtualization Security

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Application Whitelisting

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Others (Patch Update Management, Database Activity Monitoring (DAM))

Services

Maintenance & Integration

Consulting & Training

Assessments and Audits

Managed Services

Risk Management Services

By Security Layer

Network security

End-point security

Cloud security

Application security

Others (database security and web security)

By End Use Industry

Process Industries

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Energy and Power

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Discrete Industries

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics and Electrical

Medical Devices

Metal and Mining

FMCG

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



