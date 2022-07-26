Industrial Gearbox Market Size to Grow by USD 9.91 billion, 53% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Jul 26, 2022, 20:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Industrial Gearbox Market Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – Including ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Product (standard gearbox and precision gearbox) and end-user (power generation, oil and gas, general machinery, and others)
- Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View our Sample Report
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the industrial gearbox market size is expected to grow by USD 9.91 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.22 %. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Regional Market Outlook
The industrial gearbox market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the market in APAC. The region is home to some of the largest oil and gas-consuming countries and chemical and industrial manufacturing industries. This will drive the industrial gearbox market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our Sample Report
Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-
- Industrial Gearbox Market Driver:
- Adoption of industrial automation:
In the last few decades, technological growth is driving advances in automation, which is prompting the adoption of robots and industrial automation. The use of automation is increasing across all industrial sectors globally. The adoption of automation is high in the manufacturing sector, which is expected to drive the industrial gearbox market during the forecast period. For repetitive tasks in manufacturing and other industries, robots and automation equipment are used. The need to manufacture advanced robots and their scope of application have led to research on the development of high-precision gearboxes. The increasing mechanization of manual jobs in industries is expected to fuel the demand for industrial gearboxes during the forecast period.
- Industrial Gearbox Market Trend:
- Decline in cost of gearboxes used in wind power generation:
Wind power generation capacity has increased over the last few decades, due to a decline in the cost of components used in wind turbines, including gearboxes. The cost of wind turbine gearboxes has declined significantly over the years due to changes in designs, optimization in raw material sourcing and supply chain, entry of new players, intense competition, and larger economies of scale. The average global prices of wind turbine gearboxes are expected to decline by around 5% during the forecast period. This will propel the demand for industrial gearboxes in the wind energy sector. It will also reduce replacement costs and increase in the number of units sold.
For information about other trends and drivers that will shape the future of the market, View PDF Sample Report
|
Industrial Gearbox Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 9.91 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.10
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis : Industrial Machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Standard gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Standard gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Standard gearbox - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Precision gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Precision gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Precision gearbox - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: ABB Ltd.- Key news
- Exhibit 57: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA
- Exhibit 59: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA- Key news
- Exhibit 62: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA - Key offerings
- 11.5 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Rexnord Corp.
- Exhibit 70: Rexnord Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Rexnord Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Rexnord Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Rexnord Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Rexnord Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG
- Exhibit 75: SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG - Overview
- Exhibit 76: SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings
- 11.9 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 11.10 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Timken Co.
- Exhibit 86: The Timken Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: The Timken Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: The Timken Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: The Timken Co. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
- Exhibit 90: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
