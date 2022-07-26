Industrial Gearbox Market Size to Grow by USD 9.91 billion, 53% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Product (standard gearbox and precision gearbox) and end-user (power generation, oil and gas, general machinery, and others)

Product (standard gearbox and precision gearbox) and end-user (power generation, oil and gas, general machinery, and others) Geographies: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the industrial gearbox market size is expected to grow by USD 9.91 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.22 %. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Regional Market Outlook

The industrial gearbox market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the market in APAC. The region is home to some of the largest oil and gas-consuming countries and chemical and industrial manufacturing industries. This will drive the industrial gearbox market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Industrial Gearbox Market Driver:

Adoption of industrial automation:

In the last few decades, technological growth is driving advances in automation, which is prompting the adoption of robots and industrial automation. The use of automation is increasing across all industrial sectors globally. The adoption of automation is high in the manufacturing sector, which is expected to drive the industrial gearbox market during the forecast period. For repetitive tasks in manufacturing and other industries, robots and automation equipment are used. The need to manufacture advanced robots and their scope of application have led to research on the development of high-precision gearboxes. The increasing mechanization of manual jobs in industries is expected to fuel the demand for industrial gearboxes during the forecast period.

Industrial Gearbox Market Trend:

Decline in cost of gearboxes used in wind power generation:

Wind power generation capacity has increased over the last few decades, due to a decline in the cost of components used in wind turbines, including gearboxes. The cost of wind turbine gearboxes has declined significantly over the years due to changes in designs, optimization in raw material sourcing and supply chain, entry of new players, intense competition, and larger economies of scale. The average global prices of wind turbine gearboxes are expected to decline by around 5% during the forecast period. This will propel the demand for industrial gearboxes in the wind energy sector. It will also reduce replacement costs and increase in the number of units sold.

Industrial Gearbox Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 9.91 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis : Industrial Machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Standard gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Standard gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Standard gearbox - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Precision gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Precision gearbox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Precision gearbox - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: ABB Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 57: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Exhibit 59: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA - Overview



Exhibit 60: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA- Key news



Exhibit 62: Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA - Key offerings

11.5 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Rexnord Corp.

Exhibit 70: Rexnord Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Rexnord Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Rexnord Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Rexnord Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Rexnord Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 75: SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 76: SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG - Product and service



Exhibit 77: SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

11.9 Siemens AG

Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.10 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 The Timken Co.

Exhibit 86: The Timken Co. - Overview



Exhibit 87: The Timken Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: The Timken Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: The Timken Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd

Exhibit 90: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 91: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

