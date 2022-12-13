Industrial HVAC market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial HVAC market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,714.13 million from 2022 to 2027 according to a recent market study by Technavio. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, the growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries, and stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial HVAC Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global industrial HVAC market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ALFA LAVAL, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (process industry and discrete industry), type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Process industry:

The process industry segment grew gradually by USD 5,958.56 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The introduction of stringent government regulations and rising energy costs are compelling process industries such as oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and petrochemical, mining and metal, and others to reduce energy consumption. In addition to this, the increasing awareness about energy efficiency among end-users is driving the demand for energy-efficient industrial HVAC systems, thereby fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in the industrial HVAC market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial HVAC market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the industrial HVAC market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial HVAC market vendors

Industrial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4714.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALFA LAVAL, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shield Air Solutions Inc., Specific Systems LLC, Stryker Corp., and WHESCO Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

