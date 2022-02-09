Industrial Robotics Services Market: By Application, Service, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025

In-Scope:

Material handling:

The industrial robotics services market share growth by the material handling segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency. This report also provides thorough industrial robotics services market segment analysis that will help you gauge the existing competition, demographics, lucrative target customer groups, solutions to improve sales and services, and other crucial market intelligence data.

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Material handling, Welding and soldering, Assembly line, and Others), Service (Engineering and consulting, Installation and commissioning, Robot programming, maintenance and repair, and Training), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. among others. Driver- Technological innovations in industrial robotics services to drive the market.

Technological innovations in industrial robotics services to drive the market. Challenge- High cost of services to hamper the market growth

Learn More about Key Regions of Industrial Robotics Services Market-

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for industrial robotics services market in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in APAC is the surge in demand for industrial robots.

Vendor Insights-

The industrial robotics services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.- The company offers industrial robotics services such as IRB 1100, CRB 1100 SWIFTI, IRB 6660RX, and others.

The company offers industrial robotics services such as IRB 1100, CRB 1100 SWIFTI, IRB 6660RX, and others. DENSO Corp.- The company offers industrial robotics services such as VP-5243/6242, VS-050/060, VLA-4025, and others.

The company offers industrial robotics services such as VP-5243/6242, VS-050/060, VLA-4025, and others. FANUC Corp.- The company offers industrial robotics services such as ROBODRILL-QSSR, ROBODRILL DDRiB / DDR-TiB, and others.

Industrial Robotics Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

