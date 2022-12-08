Industrial Valves and Actuators Market: Growth Opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and ACTUATECH Spa - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial valves and actuators market size is forecasted to increase by USD 17,005.57 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.63%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities, capitalization on growth momentum in the oil and gas pipeline market, and stringent government regulations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global industrial valves and actuators market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

The market is segmented by product (industrial quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, industrial control valves, and industrial actuators) and end-user (chemical and petroleum industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and others).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Industrial quarter-turn valves:

The industrial quarter-turn valves segment grew gradually by USD 27,972.93 million between 2017 and 2021. During the forecast period, the growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as an increase in greenfield projects in the water and wastewater industry and the maintenance of installed valves in existing industries. Industries across the world are upgrading their existing plants to increase production efficiency and reduce labor costs, which will further increase the demand for such valves. In addition, the growth of oil pipelines will also drive the market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ACTUATECH Spa, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Automation Technology Inc., AVK Holding AS, BOMAFA Armaturen GmbH, EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr Broer GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer AG, Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Rotork Plc, SAMSON AG, The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., WAMGROUP Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., and Danfoss AS.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the industrial valves and actuators market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

What are the key data covered in the industrial valves and actuators market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial valves and actuators market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the industrial valves and actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial valves and actuators market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial valves and actuators market vendors

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,005.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACTUATECH Spa, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Automation Technology Inc., AVK Holding AS, BOMAFA Armaturen GmbH, EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr Broer GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer AG, Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Rotork Plc, SAMSON AG, The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., WAMGROUP Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., and Danfoss AS Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

