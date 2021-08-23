Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry | $ 3.11 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 23, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The industrial valves market in the oil and gas industry size is expected to increase by USD 3.11 billion at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as rise in demand for more efficient valves and increase in oil and gas E&P activities will drive the growth of the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry during 2021-2025. However, the availability of counterfeit and fraudulent valves might hamper the market growth.
Growing regulatory compliance requirements for safety and carbon emissions will offer significant opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the volatility in oil and gas prices will challenges growth.
Company Profiles
The industrial valves market in oil and gas industry report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AVK Holding AS, Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., ITT Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., SMC Corp., The Dixon Group Inc., and The Weir Group Plc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into ball valves, plug valves, gate valves, globe valves, and other valves. The market growth in the ball valves segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America. MEA will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ball valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Plug valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gate valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Globe valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVK Holding AS
- Badger Meter Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Flowserve Corp.
- ITT Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- SMC Corp.
- The Dixon Group Inc.
- The Weir Group Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
