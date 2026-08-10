Industry Leader John Wilson Teams Up with The Founders of Guild Garage Group and Galaxy Service Partners to Form Titan Trades Alliance

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 599 Holdings ("599") today announced the formation of Titan Trades Alliance ("Titan"), a newly formed, modern partnership platform for the top home service operators in the country. Titan does not operate as a traditional private equity firm or as a large competitor, but rather as an alliance of like-minded owner operators driven by a common mission, value system, and purpose.

599 Holdings announces the formation of Titan Trades Alliance and Wilson Plumbing & Heating as its founding partner. Post this Titan is a newly formed, modern partnership platform for the top home service operators in the country. More information about Titan can be found at https://www.titantradesalliance.com/

Wilson Plumbing & Heating ("Wilson"), a third-generation family-owned business specializing in Residential Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Drains and Electrical home services, will serve as Titan's founding partner Company. Wilson is one of the largest independently owned businesses in the Midwest, supporting nearly 260 employees across 5 distinct markets.

"Over the last several months, we have had the privilege of getting to know John, Brandon, and the rest of the Wilson team. The team's passion, thoughtfulness, and commitment to excellence is nothing short of inspiring. We feel very grateful to not only be able to call John and Brandon partners, but also, friends," said Joe Delaney, Jordan Dubin, and Sean Slazyk in a joint statement.

John Wilson, Owner and CEO of Wilson, noted, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Joe, Jordan and Sean to create a new and powerful player in the category. We have a shared vision and know that together we can build something different and big. I could not be more excited to help build what I believe has the potential to become one of the most dominant forces in the industry for years to come."

Brandon Niro, Chief Operating Officer of Wilson, also noted, "We are lucky to have developed not only a strong partnership, but also, a great friendship with Joe, Jordan, Sean, and the rest of the Titan team. We look forward to working alongside some of the other top home services companies in the nation."

Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected].

About Titan Trades Alliance

Titan is a newly formed, modern partnership platform for the top home service operators in the country. Titan does not operate as a traditional private equity firm or as a large competitor, but rather as an alliance of like-minded owner operators driven by a common mission, value system, and purpose.

More information about Titan can be found at https://www.titantradesalliance.com/

About Wilson Plumbing & Heating

Founded in 1958, Wilson is a third-generation family-owned business specializing in Residential Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Drains and Electrical home services, will serve as Titan's founding partner Company. Wilson is one of the largest independently owned businesses in the Midwest, supporting nearly 260 employees across 5 distinct markets. More information about Wilson can be found at https://www.wilsonplumbingandheating.com/

SOURCE Titan Trades Alliance