Industry Leaders Commend FERC for Action on Large Load Interconnection and Grid Flexibility

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Utilize Coalition, an industry-led energy affordability nonprofit backed by some of America's leading grid flexibility providers and consumers commended the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its actions to rapidly interconnect large loads to the transmission system in a manner that is reliable, efficient, and innovative, while protecting electric ratepayers.

Utilize Coalition's Executive Director released the following statement:

"America needs more power and we need it more affordably. Today, our electrical grid is only utilized at approximately 50% of its total capacity on most hours of most days, leaving tremendous untapped potential on non-peak hours. At a time when many average Americans are struggling to pay utility bills, we need new solutions that can help us push more energy through the grid that we've already built and paid for, spreading costs across more users and putting downward pressure on electricity costs for everyone. Thankfully, a wide range of technologies stand ready to provide needed flexibility.

FERC's actions today, including the requirement that grid operators evaluate grid enhancing technologies and advanced transmission technologies, are a step in the right direction by prioritizing getting the most out of the grid we have, enhancing grid flexibility, and rewarding new loads that can positively impact the grid by bringing their own capacity or generation. We applaud any effort at the state, federal, or regional level that can help build a more flexible grid and ensure we are optimizing its utilization, while mindful of respective jurisdictions. We look forward to examining FERC's full Order once it is released."

Research indicates that a 10% increase in grid utilization could save Americans more than $100 billion over the next decade and increase the speed to connect new large loads by several years.

ABOUT UTILIZE COALITION

Utilize Coalition is an industry-led coalition focused on optimizing grid utilization to make electricity cheaper, faster, and more reliable. The coalition works with policymakers, utilities, and stakeholders to unlock unused capacity on the existing electric grid, helping states meet rising demand while lowering electricity rates. Learn more at www.utilizecoalition.org.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Utilize Coalition