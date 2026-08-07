Industry Veterans Launch APA.LIVE to Redefine Corporate Events

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the live production industry continues to consolidate and evolve, industry veterans Matthew Carson and Stephen Henric today announced the launch of APA (www.APA.LIVE), a company built for today's dynamic business landscape through a new operating model centered on independent expertise, executive leadership, and client outcomes.

APA was founded on one simple belief:

People Make the Experience.

Live production has always been about people. APA simply designed a company that reflects it.

When people come first, production decisions are driven by what's best for the client - not by the inventory of the supplier.

Designed as an embedded extension of event teams, APA provides executive-level leadership across:

Production Design

Show Engineering

Technical Direction

Resource Procurement

Show Execution

The live production model that shaped this industry was engineered for a different era. For decades, the industry optimized around scale through larger inventories, vertically integrated organizations, and standardized delivery models. Today's business environment demands something different. Event teams need partners who can move with agility, assemble the right expertise, and remain objective in every recommendation.

APA was created for that reality.

"We've spent our careers helping build some of the industry's most respected production organizations," said Matthew Carson, Managing Partner of APA. "Those experiences taught us what works. They also showed us where today's clients need something different. Success is no longer measured by the size of a warehouse - it's measured by the ability to assemble the right people, technology, and expertise around every unique challenge."

Carson has held executive leadership roles with The FX Group, Production Resource Group (PRG), and AVFX, leading operations, sales, and executive management across live production.

Henric brings nearly two decades of experience leading commercial strategy, business development, and strategic partnerships across the live production industry. His leadership experience includes Production Resource Group (PRG), Freeman, and AVFX, where he helped organizations expand into new markets, build enterprise partnerships, and develop scalable growth strategies for many of the world's leading brands.

"The future doesn't belong to the biggest production companies," said Stephen Henric, Managing Partner of APA. "It belongs to the most adaptable ones. Enterprise expertise and independent production, that's the model we designed APA around. APA wasn't built to sell production - It was built to lead it."

About APA

APA is an independent live production company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, serving corporations, associations, and agencies. Through executive-level leadership, supplier-neutral recommendations, and a people-first approach, APA helps clients deliver exceptional live experiences from concept to completion.

For more information, visit www.APA.LIVE or connect via linkedin.com/company/apalive.

SOURCE Allied Production Associates, LLC