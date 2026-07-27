INFiLED Launches GeminiLED Series: a Dual-Sided LED Display for Public Spaces

An ultra-thin dual-sided LED display for retail, corporate and transportation environments where information must remain visible from more than one direction.

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiLED announced the launch of the GeminiLED Series last week, introducing an ultra-thin dual-sided LED display for venues where information needs to remain visible from both sides. The series brings two fully independent display faces into a slim 25.5 mm structure, with suspended and freestanding configurations for wayfinding, branding, service updates and visitor messaging in high-traffic interiors.

INFiLED GeminiLED Series INFiLED GeminiLED in a suspended dual-sided configuration INFiLED GeminiLED dual-sided cabinet structure

In airports, rail hubs, retail atriums and corporate lobbies, information no longer belongs to one fixed viewing direction. People read while walking, approach from different angles and rely on displays as part of how they understand the space. INFiLED GeminiLED responds to this reality by aligning visibility, installation and daily operation in one compact public-space format.

Its value is spatial as much as visual - clearer communication from both sides, with less visual pressure on the architecture around it.

Communication Follows the Flow of People

Public venues are planned around movement, not a single viewing line. INFiLED GeminiLED Series turns that planning reality into a dual-sided communication format: each face operates independently, so one side may guide people entering a zone while the other presents updates, branding or visitor messaging for the opposite approach.

For planners, designers and system integrators, the value shifts from screen count to information placement. Messaging becomes easier to organize, the visual environment stays cleaner, and content reaches people according to how they actually move through the venue.

The Display Becomes Part of the Architecture

In atriums, terminals and lobbies, a display's physical form affects sightlines, ceiling structures and circulation routes. INFiLED GeminiLED's 25.5 mm profile keeps the dual-sided structure slim within open interiors, while the 7.5 kg cabinet supports suspended configurations of up to 15 cabinets with fewer hanging points. Above circulation routes, this supports a larger dual-sided communication surface while keeping the structure visually restrained and the movement below open.

The same planning logic extends beyond overhead use. GeminiLED is available in either 16:9 or 9:16 formats to match the intended communication role, from horizontal information to vertical wayfinding, lobby messaging or retail storytelling. Suspended and freestanding totem configurations further match the display to different public-space layouts, so the format follows the space from the start.

Clarity and Control Continue Through Daily Operation

Public venues place pressure on both image quality and system stability. People read while walking, often from the side. Light changes under skylights, glass roofs and bright interior halls. Display systems also operate near public-address, security, wayfinding and facility infrastructure.

Each performance detail answers a real condition:

Under bright interior light or glass-covered ceilings, 1500 nits brightness keeps public information readable.

As audiences approach from oblique angles, a 170° viewing angle keeps messages visible earlier in the walking path.

For maps, text, service updates and brand visuals, MIP technology and 100,000:1 contrast support cleaner colour, stronger depth and clearer visual separation.

Around public-address, security and wayfinding systems, EMC Class B certification supports stable coexistence in busy electronic environments.

Surface performance also matters over time. GeminiLED integrates SolidSkin technology to protect the LED surface while improving flatness and visual uniformity. In high-use public interiors, this supports clearer images, reduced moiré and stronger resistance to dust, moisture and incidental contact.

Long-hour operation is part of the same public-space requirement. INFiLED GeminiLED's 24/7 reliability is designed for venues where displays remain active throughout the day, supporting stable performance in continuous public use. Its 5G-efficient control system supports stable signal transmission and cleaner internal cabling, helping the installation stay organized, serviceable and steady through daily operation.

Public-space communication is moving from screen placement to information architecture. A display is increasingly judged by how naturally it carries messages through a venue - visible from the right directions, restrained within the architecture and reliable through daily use.

That direction reflects INFiLED's wider approach to LED display engineering. As a global LED display manufacturer with project experience across rental, fixed installation and commercial environments, INFiLED continues to shape solutions around image performance, structural integration and operational reliability. GeminiLED Series extends that experience into dual-sided public communication, creating a more considered way for professional venues to keep information visible from both directions while the space remains open, ordered and ready for everyday use.

Website: www.infiled.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE INFiLED