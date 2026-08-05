Infinix Ranked Among Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders, Earns Its First Future Leading Award

These results reflect Infinix's growing brand equity and continued momentum across global markets, driven by stronger awareness, differentiation and consumer trust. Guided by its Joy Tech philosophy, Infinix continues to expand its global footprint, collaborate with industry leaders and deliver innovative products and experiences that further strengthen its global brand.

The Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders is a leading benchmark for evaluating the international performance of Chinese brands. The ranking covers 11 key markets, including Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, and Mexico, and tracks more than 1,200 brands across 15 industry categories. Based on the Kantar BrandZ brand equity framework, data from leading global digital platforms, and research involving more than 30,000 consumers worldwide, the ranking measures the influence and competitiveness of Chinese brands in global markets. Inclusion recognizes sustained progress in global brand building while supporting stronger international reputations and new partnership opportunities.

Accelerating Premiumization Through Product Innovation

The recognition comes as Infinix continues to accelerate its brand evolution. Earlier this year, Infinix introduced its flagship NOTE 60 Series, marking a new milestone in its premiumization strategy. Combining distinctive design with refined craftsmanship, the NOTE 60 Series has received several international design honors, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and MUSE Design Award. These achievements reinforce Infinix's premium positioning and strengthen its global product portfolio.

Infinix has also worked with global partners including Pininfarina, Snapdragon®, and JBL, bringing together expertise across design, hardware, and software to advance product innovation and enhance consumer perception of the brand.

Bringing Joy Tech to Local Communities

For more than a decade, Infinix has established a strong presence across emerging markets, with operations in more than 70 countries and regions. Its global strategy focuses on understanding local cultures, lifestyles, and communities, bringing the "Joy Tech" philosophy to life through localized products, experiences, and community engagement.

During the recent FIFA World Cup tournament, Infinix connected with football fans across the Middle East through a series of community viewing events in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Hundreds of local consumers gathered to watch matches, take part in activities, and support their national teams. These initiatives created new opportunities for Infinix to engage with local communities and demonstrate how technology can enhance shared cultural and entertainment experiences, bringing the spirit of Joy Tech to life.

Looking ahead, Infinix will continue developing localized, technology-driven lifestyle experiences tailored to the needs and cultural characteristics of different markets. By delivering products and experiences that resonate with local users, Infinix aims to make innovative technology more accessible and enjoyable while continuing to strengthen its global brand equity and long-term relevance.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

SOURCE Infinix