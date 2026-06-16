Inflammatix Collaborates with University of Nebraska Medical Center to Support Rapid Response to the Hantavirus Outbreak Using TriVerity®

Host-response enables rapid assessment of infection type and risk of deterioration in high-consequence infectious disease setting.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflammatix, a leader in precision diagnostics for acute infection, today announced its collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the National Quarantine Unit to support the response to the hantavirus outbreak using its TriVerity® test.

Hantavirus presents a significant clinical challenge, often beginning with non-specific symptoms that resemble common viral illnesses but can rapidly progress to severe respiratory failure. Early identification of patients at risk of deterioration remains difficult using traditional diagnostic approaches, which rely on pathogen detection that may not be immediately available or actionable in acute care settings. However, as with many viruses with pandemic potential, tests that specifically detect hantaviruses are either not widely distributed (serology tests) or still under development (such as PCR tests).

TriVerity® takes a fundamentally different approach by measuring the body's immune response through host mRNA, providing clinicians with three actionable insights from a single blood sample: likelihood of bacterial infection, likelihood of viral infection, and the likelihood of requiring ICU-level care within seven days. The test runs in approximately 30 minutes and is intended for clinical use in emergency departments for patients with suspected infection or sepsis, and at least one vital sign abnormal.

"Emerging infectious diseases like hantavirus highlight the limitations of traditional diagnostics," said Tim Sweeney, Co-founder and CEO of Inflammatix. "A traditional virus test asks: do you have this exact virus? Host-response tests ask: is your body fighting an infection, if so, what kind, and are you at risk of becoming seriously ill?"

At the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a nationally recognized leader in the management of high-consequence infectious diseases and quarantine operations, TriVerity® is being used to better understand early signatures of infection in individuals with high-risk exposures to hantavirus.

In this setting, rapid clarity is critical not only to guide treatment decisions, but also to optimize patient triage, isolation protocols, and resource allocation.

"Early in the course of illness, patients with hantavirus can be indistinguishable from those with routine viral infections," said Jana Broadhurst, MD, PhD, medical director of the U.S. Region 7 Emerging Special Pathogens Treatment Center clinical laboratory, housed in Omaha. Dr. Broadhurst also serves as an associate professor at UNMC. "Tools that help us understand which patients are at higher risk of deterioration can be extremely valuable in guiding clinical management and ensuring patients receive the appropriate level of care."

This collaboration underscores a broader shift in infectious disease management from reliance on pathogen identification alone to real-time understanding of the patient's immune response.

"Even with the best bacterial or viral testing, clinicians often have to rely on 'hunches' to guide next steps. In these situations where the pathogen may be unknown or confirmation is delayed, the immune system provides critical information," added Sweeney. "TriVerity is designed to bring that information to clinicians when the course of care is being decided."

About the TriVerity® Test System

The TriVerity® Test System ("TriVerity"), Inflammatix's flagship in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test, includes the proprietary, disposable TriVerity® cartridge and the Myrna™ instrument. TriVerity® incorporates a panel of 29 patient messenger RNAs (mRNAs) to rapidly interpret the body's immune response to infection using machine learning-derived algorithms. TriVerity® shows the likelihood of a bacterial infection, a viral infection, and illness severity in adult patients with suspected acute infection or sepsis that present to emergency departments. Results are delivered in approximately 30 minutes, guiding diagnosis and triage for adult ED patients with suspected acute infection or sepsis in the time frame ED providers need and expect. TriVerity® empowers physicians to confidently make care decisions, which could influence the selection of antimicrobial therapy, focused workups with judicious laboratory and imaging orders, and patient admission or discharge disposition.

TriVerity® was developed based on research conducted at Stanford University by co-founders Tim Sweeney, MD, PhD, and Purvesh Khatri, PhD. Inflammatix holds exclusive rights to the core intellectual property.

About Inflammatix

Inflammatix, Inc., based in Sunnyvale, California, USA, is redefining molecular diagnostics by leveraging machine learning and host-response biology to generate accurate, actionable results. Backed by leading healthcare investors and federal support, the company aims to improve outcomes and lower costs through faster, smarter testing.

For more information, visit www.inflammatix.com and follow @Inflammatix_Inc on LinkedIn and X.

Government Support Acknowledgment

TriVerity® was developed in part with funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contracts 75A50119C00034, 75A50119C00044, and 75A50122C00069.

SOURCE Inflammatix