Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market to Experience Strong Uptake During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by Development of Next-generation Therapies Targeting IL-23, TL1A, and S1P Pathways | DelveInsight

The inflammatory bowel disease market is experiencing sustained growth, driven by the rising prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, increasing disease awareness, and earlier diagnosis. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as ABX464 (Abivax), Tulisokibart (Merck), RHB-204 (RedHill Biopharma), TEV-574 (Teva Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), and others, increasing adoption of personalized treatment strategies, and supportive regulatory approvals are further accelerating market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, inflammatory bowel disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Summary

The market size for inflammatory bowel disease was found to be USD 21 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total number of incident cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in the 7MM were around 181 million in 2025.

in 2025. Leading inflammatory bowel disease companies, such as Abivax, Merck, RedHill Biopharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Agomab, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Athos Therapeutics, Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., Direct Biologics, LLC, Takeda, AbbVie, Tr1X, Inc., Xencor, Inc., and others, are developing new inflammatory bowel disease treatment drugs that can be available in the inflammatory bowel disease market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new inflammatory bowel disease treatment drugs that can be available in the inflammatory bowel disease market in the coming years. The promising inflammatory bowel disease therapies in clinical trials include ABX464 (obefazimod), Tulisokibart (MK-7240), RHB-204, TEV-574 (duvakitug), AGMB-129, Olamkicept, JNJ-4804 Co-antibody Therapy, Zotemtegrast, ATH-063, SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, DB-3Q, Zasocitinib, ABBV-243, ABBV-701, TRX103, XmAb412, and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market

Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: The increasing incidence and prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis across developed and emerging markets continue to expand the patient pool. Improved disease awareness and earlier diagnosis are further contributing to sustained market growth.

The increasing incidence and prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis across developed and emerging markets continue to expand the patient pool. Improved disease awareness and earlier diagnosis are further contributing to sustained market growth. Growing Adoption of Advanced Biologic Therapies: The widespread use of biologics targeting TNF-α, IL-12/23, IL-23, and integrins has transformed IBD treatment. Their superior efficacy in achieving long-term remission is driving higher treatment uptake and market value.

The widespread use of biologics targeting TNF-α, IL-12/23, IL-23, and integrins has transformed IBD treatment. Their superior efficacy in achieving long-term remission is driving higher treatment uptake and market value. Emergence of Novel Mechanisms of Action: The market is witnessing rapid innovation with the development of next-generation therapies targeting IL-23, TL1A, and S1P pathways. Emerging therapies are expected to address unmet needs in biologic-refractory patients and provide improved long-term disease control.

The market is witnessing rapid innovation with the development of next-generation therapies targeting IL-23, TL1A, and S1P pathways. Emerging therapies are expected to address unmet needs in biologic-refractory patients and provide improved long-term disease control. Rising Clinical Trial Activities: A strong pipeline of investigational drugs with novel mechanisms of action is expected to further reshape the treatment landscape. Some of the drugs in the clinical trials include ABX464 (obefazimod) (Abivax), Tulisokibart (MK-7240) (Merck), RHB-204 (RedHill Biopharma), TEV-574 (duvakitug) (Teva Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), AGMB-129 (Agomab), Olamkicept (Ferring Pharmaceuticals), JNJ-4804 Co-antibody Therapy (Johnson & Johnson), Zotemtegrast (Eli Lilly), and others.

According to Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, the entry of late-stage and next-generation therapies such as obefazimod (ABX464) and tulisokibart (MK-7240) is expected to intensify competition within the IBD treatment landscape during the latter half of the forecast period, particularly through novel mechanisms targeting inflammatory cytokines, TL1A signaling, and fibrosis-associated disease progression.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Analysis

Companion diagnostics, biomarker-guided therapeutic selection, and precision medicine strategies are gaining momentum in the management of inflammatory bowel disease. Ongoing research is focused on refining treatment sequencing and enabling more personalized therapeutic approaches to improve long-term clinical outcomes.

The IBD treatment landscape is becoming increasingly competitive with the introduction of several advanced biologic therapies. IL-23 inhibitors, including Mirikizumab (OMVOH), Risankizumab (SKYRIZI), and Guselkumab (TREMFYA) , are competing alongside well-established TNF inhibitors such as Adalimumab (HUMIRA) and Infliximab (REMICADE) .

, are competing alongside well-established TNF inhibitors such as . As more treatment options become available, differentiation is increasingly driven by clinical efficacy, safety profile, dosing convenience, and the ability to achieve sustained disease remission.

Among the IL-23 inhibitors, Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) and Guselkumab (TREMFYA) are emerging as major competitors, each seeking to strengthen its position in the moderate-to-severe IBD market and capitalize on the growing demand for targeted biologic therapies.

are emerging as major competitors, each seeking to strengthen its position in the moderate-to-severe IBD market and capitalize on the growing demand for targeted biologic therapies. Despite the broad range of therapies currently available for IBD, several unmet needs remain. One of the most significant challenges is the absence of reliable predictive biomarkers to guide treatment selection.

As a result, many patients undergo prolonged periods of trial-and-error before finding an effective therapy, delaying optimal disease control and potentially affecting long-term outcomes.

The IBD pipeline remains robust, with several late-stage investigational therapies expected to reshape the treatment landscape in the coming years. Some of the leading pipeline candidates include Abivax's ABX464 (obefazimod), Merck's Tulisokibart (MK-7240), RedHill Biopharma's RHB-204, and the jointly developed duvakitug (TEV'574/SAR447189) from Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, among others. The anticipated launch of these novel therapies is expected to drive significant advancements in IBD management and contribute to market growth.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the inflammatory bowel disease medications under development include ABX464 (obefazimod) (Abivax), Tulisokibart (MK-7240) (Merck), RHB-204 (RedHill Biopharma), TEV-574 (duvakitug) (Teva Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), AGMB-129 (Agomab), Olamkicept (Ferring Pharmaceuticals), JNJ-4804 Co-antibody Therapy (Johnson & Johnson), Zotemtegrast (Eli Lilly), ATH-063 (Athos Therapeutics), SPY001, SPY002, and SPY003 (Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.), DB-3Q (Direct Biologics, LLC), Zasocitinib (Takeda), ABBV-243 and ABBV-701 (AbbVie), TRX103 (Tr1X, Inc.), XmAb412 (Xencor, Inc.), and others.

Abivax's ABX464 is an orally administered small-molecule candidate developed by Abivax that exhibits strong anti-inflammatory activity. The therapy works by selectively increasing the expression of microRNA-124 (miR-124), a naturally occurring regulator of inflammatory responses. This mechanism helps suppress cytokine production and modulate immune cell activity, thereby reducing inflammation. ABX464 is currently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Merck's Tulisokibart (MK-7240) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody being developed to treat immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with a primary focus on inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Initially discovered by Prometheus Biosciences as PRA023, the therapy became part of Merck's immunology portfolio following its acquisition of the company in 2023. Clinical findings from Phase II studies, including APOLLO-CD and ARTEMIS-UC, demonstrated promising rates of clinical remission, endoscopic improvement, and sustained therapeutic benefit, paving the way for ongoing Phase III studies such as ARES-CD in Crohn's disease and ATLAS-UC in ulcerative colitis.

Teva Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi's Duvakitug is a human monoclonal antibody under clinical investigation that selectively targets TL1A for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The TL1A–DR3 signaling pathway is believed to contribute significantly to both inflammation and fibrosis in inflammatory bowel disease. Duvakitug is designed to block the interaction between TL1A and death receptor 3 (DR3) while preserving TL1A's binding to decoy receptor 3 (DcR3), a mechanism intended to reduce inflammatory activity and potentially slow fibrotic progression. The therapy remains investigational and has not yet received regulatory approval, with its safety and efficacy currently being assessed in Phase III clinical trials. In 2023, Teva and Sanofi entered into a collaboration agreement to jointly develop duvakitug and, subject to regulatory approvals, co-commercialize the therapy.

Eli Lilly's Zotemtegrast (LY4268989) is an investigational oral small-molecule therapy that inhibits the α4β7 integrin pathway, aiming to prevent inflammatory lymphocytes from migrating to the gastrointestinal tract in patients with ulcerative colitis. Its mechanism of action is comparable to that of vedolizumab but offers the convenience of oral administration while maintaining gut-selective activity. Clinical development is currently exploring zotemtegrast as both a standalone treatment and in combination with biologic therapies, including mirikizumab. Ongoing Phase II studies are evaluating its safety profile, ability to induce clinical remission, and potential to maintain long-term disease control in individuals with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the inflammatory bowel disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the inflammatory bowel disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

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Recent Developments in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market

In May 2026, new long-term data from Eli Lilly and Company showed that patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis treated with mirikizumab achieved durable disease clearance through four years of continuous treatment.

new long-term data from Eli Lilly and Company showed that patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis treated with mirikizumab achieved durable disease clearance through four years of continuous treatment. In May 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced results from the Phase III (FUZION) study evaluating guselkumab in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn's disease. The study met its primary endpoint of combined fistula remission at Week 24.

announced results from the Phase III (FUZION) study evaluating guselkumab in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn's disease. The study met its primary endpoint of combined fistula remission at Week 24. In April 2026, AbbVie announced that it had submitted an application to the US FDA seeking approval for risankizumab for SC induction for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

announced that it had submitted an application to the US FDA seeking approval for risankizumab for SC induction for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. In March 2026, AbbVie announced positive topline results from the phase III (AFFIRM) study evaluating risankizumab (SKYRIZI) subcutaneous induction in patients with Crohn's disease.

announced positive topline results from the phase III (AFFIRM) study evaluating risankizumab (SKYRIZI) subcutaneous induction in patients with Crohn's disease. In February 2026, Sanofi and Teva announced that duvakitug (TEV-574/SAR447189) demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable efficacy in Phase IIb maintenance studies across both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, supporting its continued evaluation as a potential next-generation therapy in inflammatory bowel disease.

announced that duvakitug (TEV-574/SAR447189) demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable efficacy in Phase IIb maintenance studies across both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, supporting its continued evaluation as a potential next-generation therapy in inflammatory bowel disease. In January 2026, Abivax announced that (ABTECT-UC) Phase III maintenance topline results for ABX464 are expected in late Q2 2026, followed by a planned US regulatory filing in late 2026, subject to outcomes. The company also confirmed that the (ENHANCE-CD) Phase IIb Crohn's disease induction study is ongoing, with topline results expected in late 2026, supporting expansion into broader IBD indications.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The inflammatory bowel disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current inflammatory bowel disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Ulcerative colitis cases based on severity of disease were more in moderate to severe (~60%) than in mild in EU4 and the UK in 2025.

The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Type-specific Diagnosed Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Severity-specific Diagnosed Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treated Cases

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size in 2025 USD 21 Billion Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies Abivax, Merck, RedHill Biopharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Agomab, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Athos Therapeutics, Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., Direct Biologics, LLC, Takeda, AbbVie, Tr1X, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Pfizer, Celltrion, and others Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies ABX464 (obefazimod), Tulisokibart (MK-7240), RHB-204, TEV-574 (duvakitug), AGMB-129, Olamkicept, JNJ-4804 Co-antibody Therapy, Zotemtegrast, ATH-063, SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, DB-3Q, Zasocitinib, ABBV-243, ABBV-701, TRX103, XmAb412, OMVOH, SKYRIZI, TREMFYA, VELSIPITY, ZYMFENTRA, and others

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient Population Forecast

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market Size

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Analysis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size and Trends

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Opportunity

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

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Table of Contents

1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Key Insights 2 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 6 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs And Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Prevalent Cases in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States 8.4.2 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Type-specific Diagnosed Cases in the United States 8.4.3 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Severity-specific Diagnosed Cases in the United States 8.4.4 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Age-specific Diagnosed Cases in the United States 8.4.5 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Treated Cases in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 10 Marketed Therapies of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 10.2 Mirikizumab (OMVOH): Eli Lilly and Company 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Risankizumab (SKYRIZI): AbbVie 11 Emerging Therapies of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 11.2 ABX464 (obefazimod): Abivax 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Tulisokibart (MK-7240): Merck To be continued in the full report 12 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market 12.8 Japan Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market 13 Unmet Needs of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 14 SWOT Analysis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 15 KOL Views of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 15.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report Methodology

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