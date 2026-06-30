Inflation Is Quietly Draining Retirement Savings. Here Is What Pre-Retirees and Retirees in Texas and Arkansas Need to Know

Fyffe Financial Founder Brent Fyffe Explains Why Keeping Up with Rising Costs Requires More Than a Savings Account

GILMER, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of Americans approaching retirement, inflation is no longer just a headline. It is a daily financial reality that threatens to outlast their savings. Brent Fyffe, founder of Fyffe Financial and a retirement planning specialist serving clients across Texas and Arkansas, says the problem is more urgent than many people realize.

Brent Fyffe

"Most pre-retirees underestimate how much inflation compounds over a 20 to 30-year retirement," Fyffe says. "What costs $5,000 a month today could cost $9,000 or more in 20 years. If your income does not grow with it, you lose ground every single year."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual inflation rate over the past 30 years has hovered around 2.5 to 3 percent. For retirees on fixed incomes, even modest inflation quietly reduces purchasing power year after year. Healthcare costs, which rise faster than general inflation, add another layer of pressure.

Fyffe points to several investment strategies that pre-retirees and retirees should consider to stay ahead of rising costs.

Annuities with inflation riders offer guaranteed income that adjusts over time, giving retirees a stable base that does not erode with purchasing power. Fixed indexed annuities, in particular, allow clients to participate in market-linked growth without direct exposure to market losses. Dividend-paying assets and income-producing portfolios give retirees a way to generate growth beyond what traditional savings accounts offer.

Fyffe emphasizes that no single product solves the inflation problem alone. The real work is building a layered retirement income plan that accounts for healthcare expenses, Social Security timing and long-term lifestyle costs.

"People come in thinking they need to protect what they have," Fyffe says. "That's true. But protection without growth is just a slow loss. The goal is to build income that actually keeps up."

Fyffe Financial, headquartered in Gilmer, Texas with an additional office in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, specializes in retirement income strategies, asset protection and annuities for individuals approaching or already in retirement.

Media Contact:

Sal Velazquez

(903) 242-8061

[email protected]

SOURCE Fyffe Financial