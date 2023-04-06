Influencer Marketing Platform Market size to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing partnerships and mergers and acquisitions - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The influencer marketing platform market is estimated to grow by USD 27.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (fashion and lifestyle, food and entertainment, travel and holiday, sports and fitness, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the fashion and lifestyle segment will be significant during the forecast period. Influencer marketing helps fashion and lifestyle brands maximize their reach and promote their products and services in innovative ways. Fashion and lifestyle brands are investing more in influencer marketing practices owing to factors such as high penetration, the increasing use of social media platforms among millennials, and the need to adapt to fast-changing fashion trends. Additionally, the increasing number of partnerships and mergers as well as acquisitions is supporting the influencer marketing platform market growth. Vendors adopt strategies to get a competitive advantage and increase their market share. For instance, in September 2021, CreatorIQ acquired Tribe Dynamics to increase its global presence and expand its customer base. Hence, such strategies will drive the influencer marketing platform market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2022-2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic as, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, SocialEdge Inc., The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Fashion and lifestyle, Food and entertainment, Travel and holiday, Sports and fitness, and Others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Insights -

Influencer marketing platform market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors. The vendors in the market offer moderately differentiated products to buyers. They compete based on pricing and services offered to customers. Vendors in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaboration to gain a competitive advantage and increase their presence globally.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Influencer marketing platforms are gaining customer trust and creating a brand image, which is one of the key influencer marketing platform market trends.

Organizations use influencer marketing platforms to create and improve their brand awareness. The target audience uses social media to get to know their brands.

Thus, the influencer marketing platform has become vital for organizations in order to create valuable content that enhances social media presence.

Moreover, influence marketing helps organizations build third-party credibility and long-lasting trust with their customer base.

Hence, customer trust and brand image will influence the growth of the influencer marketing platform market positively during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The increasing number of fake followers is one of the factors hampering the influencer marketing platform market growth.

There has been a huge shift from TV to social media as well as other OTT channels. As a result, the use of influencer marketing techniques has been growing.

Organizations are competing with each other to engage with authentic and effective influencers to promote their products and services and ultimately increase their sales.

However, due to the growing competition, recognizing authentic influencers with a large number of followers has become one of the biggest challenges for organizations.

Many people purchase false followers or even completely functional Instagram accounts to gain access to influencer perks.

Many influencers use fake followers through bots to attract big brands. Such factors may hamper the influencer marketing platform market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers & challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

The influencer marketing platform market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Influencer Marketing Platform Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the influencer marketing platform market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the influencer marketing platform market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the influencer marketing platform market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of influencer marketing platform market vendors

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AspireIQ Inc., Brandwatch, Captiv8 Inc., Emplifi Czech Republic as, ExpertVoice Inc., Impact Tech Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear.com Ltd., Launchmetrics, Linqia Inc, Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, SocialEdge Inc., The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Fashion and lifestyle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fashion and lifestyle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fashion and lifestyle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fashion and lifestyle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fashion and lifestyle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Travel and holiday - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Travel and holiday - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Travel and holiday - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Travel and holiday - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Travel and holiday - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Emplifi Czech Republic as

Exhibit 101: Emplifi Czech Republic as - Overview



Exhibit 102: Emplifi Czech Republic as - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Emplifi Czech Republic as - Key offerings

10.4 ExpertVoice Inc.

Exhibit 104: ExpertVoice Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: ExpertVoice Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: ExpertVoice Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Impact Tech Inc.

Exhibit 107: Impact Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Impact Tech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Impact Tech Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 IZEA Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 110: IZEA Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: IZEA Worldwide Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: IZEA Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 JuliusWorks, Inc.

Exhibit 113: JuliusWorks, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: JuliusWorks, Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: JuliusWorks, Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Launchmetrics

Exhibit 116: Launchmetrics - Overview



Exhibit 117: Launchmetrics - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Launchmetrics - Key offerings

10.9 Linqia Inc

Exhibit 119: Linqia Inc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Linqia Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Linqia Inc - Key offerings

10.10 Lumanu Inc.

Exhibit 122: Lumanu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Lumanu Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Lumanu Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Mavrck LLC

Exhibit 125: Mavrck LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mavrck LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Mavrck LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Upfluence Inc.

Exhibit 128: Upfluence Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Upfluence Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Upfluence Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

