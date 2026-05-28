Influential Women Surpasses 100,000 LinkedIn Followers, Signaling a New Era of PR for Women Executives, Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Founders, Artists and Influencers

The fast-growing media and PR platform is combining AI-era digital visibility, podcast features, masterclasses, powerful PR assets, and the lasting credibility of print through Influential Women Magazine.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential Women, a rapidly growing media, public relations, and visibility platform dedicated to elevating women entrepreneurs, founders, executives, creators, and influencers, has officially surpassed 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, marking a major milestone for the company and the women-led brands it serves.

100,000 Followers

The achievement reinforces Influential Women's position as a rising force in modern public relations. According to the company, its LinkedIn following places it ahead of approximately 99.5% of company pages on the platform, a remarkable accomplishment made even more significant by the speed at which the company reached the milestone.

At a time when the PR industry is being transformed by AI, digital media, social platforms, podcasts, and searchable online credibility, Influential Women is proving that public relations is no longer limited to traditional press placements. The company is building a new model of PR designed specifically for the modern businesswoman: one that combines storytelling, media exposure, digital assets, podcast visibility, magazine features, and social amplification into one powerful visibility ecosystem.

PR has changed dramatically. In today's AI and digital era, being seen one time is not enough. Women need credibility, content, visibility, media assets, social proof, and platforms that help them tell their story in a way that lasts. Our growth on LinkedIn is proof that the market is ready for a new kind of PR.

A key part of that new model is Influential Women Magazine, the company's print and digital publication created to spotlight women who are building companies, leading industries, influencing communities, and changing the conversation in their fields.

While print may be considered "old school" by some, Influential Women recognizes that people still love the credibility, permanence, and prestige of holding a printed magazine in their hands. For many entrepreneurs, founders, and influencers, being featured in a magazine remains one of the most meaningful forms of recognition. It creates a tangible asset that can be displayed, shared, mailed, photographed, brought to events, and used as a lasting symbol of authority.

Digital visibility is powerful but print still matters. There is something timeless about seeing your story in a magazine. It feels real. It feels credible. It gives women something they can hold, share, and be proud of. That is why Influential Women Magazine is such an important part of our platform.

Influential Women is bridging the gap between traditional PR and the future of media. Through its integrated services, the company helps clients turn their stories into visibility assets, including podcast interviews, magazine features, digital profiles, promotional graphics, social media content, video assets, and PR materials that can be reused across platforms.

The company's growth reflects a larger shift in the way entrepreneurs and personal brands approach public relations. Instead of relying only on a single article or press mention, women-led businesses are looking for PR that creates momentum. They want exposure that can be shared, repurposed, and leveraged to attract clients, build authority, increase trust, and strengthen their digital presence.

Influential Women has built its platform around that need.

By combining modern digital strategy with classic media credibility, Influential Women is helping women entrepreneurs, business owners, founders, executives, coaches, consultants, creators, and influencers gain recognition in a way that feels both current and timeless. Its model proves that the future of PR is not about abandoning traditional media. It is about enhancing it with digital reach, AI-era efficiency, podcast storytelling, and content that continues working long after the initial feature.

Women are doing extraordinary things, but too many are still under-recognized. Their mission is to make sure they are seen, heard, celebrated, and positioned as leaders. Whether that happens through LinkedIn, a podcast, a digital feature, a video asset, or a printed magazine, we are creating the tools women need to build lasting visibility.

The 100,000-follower milestone demonstrates the effectiveness of Influential Women's own visibility strategy. The company has rapidly grown its audience by applying the same principles it brings to its clients: consistent storytelling, strong positioning, high-quality content, powerful brand assets, and a clear understanding of how modern audiences engage.

As AI continues to reshape marketing, media, and communications, Influential Women is positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of PR. The company is proving that public relations is no longer just about being mentioned. It is about building a recognizable, credible, searchable, and shareable brand.

For women entrepreneurs, founders, and influencers seeking to expand their reach, Influential Women is becoming a game-changing platform where digital innovation meets traditional credibility.

About Influential Women

Influential Women is a media and public relations platform dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs, founders, business owners, executives, creators, and influencers gain visibility, credibility, and recognition. Through podcast features, digital PR assets, magazine features, media-style storytelling, promotional content, and brand-building tools, Influential Women helps women amplify their stories and strengthen their authority in the modern digital era.

Influential Women Magazine is the company's print and digital publication spotlighting women who are leading, building, creating, and inspiring change across industries. The magazine gives women a tangible and prestigious media asset while extending their visibility across digital and social platforms.

SOURCE Influential Women