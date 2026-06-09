inforcer Launches Threat Detection and Response to Unify Left and Right of Boom Security Management

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- inforcer, a leading provider of Microsoft 365 multi-tenant management software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has announced the release of its new Threat Detection and Response solution to help MSPs rapidly identify threats, contain breaches, and prevent recurrence of attacks, unifying left of boom and right of boom security.

inforcer Threat Detection and Response

Having spent the last three years becoming the dominant player in left of boom tenant security, helping more than 1,200 MSP partners to secure and manage Microsoft 365 tenants at scale, inforcer is now branching into right of boom security. At Pax8 Beyond in Salt Lake City, held on 7-9 June, the company unveiled its new product: inforcer Threat Detection and Response.

This latest release contributes to inforcer's offering as the complete platform to manage and secure Microsoft 365 and Copilot for MSPs at scale.

The company's solutions are designed to prevent and lessen the impact of attacks left of boom through a multi-tenant Microsoft 365 management control plane, while also enabling clients to rapidly and effectively manage attacks right of boom with real-time detection, incident management, and automated response.

Combining left and right of boom capabilities for complete security

While customers expect MSPs to protect them from attacks by default, this is increasingly challenging. With widespread remote working and AI adoption, it is easier than ever for threat actors to launch attacks from anywhere in the world. Breaches are often invisible: once a malicious actor is inside the perimeter, they can lurk for months working to elevate their privileges before executing significant attacks.

Left of boom preventative security measures are essential, but it is often difficult for MSPs to prove the value of preventative tenant management to their customers. Even the most security-forward and threat-conscious MSPs are still reliant on threat detection and response tools. To win clients and retain recurring revenue, MSPs need to visibly demonstrate how they are catching and preventing attacks – something that requires left and right of boom technologies to seamlessly work together.

inforcer's expansion into right of boom security management helps MSPs complete the security story: providing the visible evidence customers need to understand why left of boom tenant management is necessary. With inforcer's single end-to-end security platform, MSPs can detect and respond to breaches effectively, while also demonstrating the potential impact and severity of each threat. This makes it easier to reinforce the value of preventative tenant security measures, which MSPs can also execute with inforcer, and then sell as an additional revenue stream.

Unparalleled depth of Microsoft 365 telemetry

inforcer started out as a multi-tenant management solution. As a result, the platform already has unique insight into the Microsoft tenant across all applications.

Unlike most identity threat detection and response solutions on the market, which focus solely on identity as the threat vector, inforcer Threat Detection and Response continuously monitors signals from every layer of Microsoft 365 including Entra, Defender, Purview, Teams, and SharePoint. Examining every data entry point provides MSPs with unparalleled insight into the full context of an action, minimising false positives and alerts.

"At inforcer, we're building the complete security platform MSPs can use for the long-term," said Jamie Daum, CEO at inforcer. "We're consistently innovating and expanding, so MSPs can innovate and expand alongside us. With Threat Detection and Response, inforcer is now the single, centralised platform for multi-tenant Microsoft 365 management across the entire security lifecycle, both left of boom and right of boom."

inforcer TDR is currently available in early access. For more information, visit www.inforcer.com/inforcer-tdr-early-access.

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SOURCE Informer Ltd