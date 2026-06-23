Infosys Announces Expanded Collaboration with GlobalFoundries to Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation of IT Operations

Multi-year engagement reinforces Infosys' leadership in AI-led managed services for complex, mission-critical IT operations

BENGALURU, India, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI–first business consulting and technology services, today announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF), a leading semiconductor manufacturer, to deliver AI-led managed services across GF's enterprise IT landscape.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will manage GF's end-to-end application, infrastructure, data and service desk operations. GF selected Infosys based on its proven track record as an incumbent technology provider and its deep semiconductor domain expertise. The engagement is designed to elevate GF's IT operations by transitioning from externally supported operations to a true managed services model driven by AI, automation, and continuous optimization.

Vishal Mehra, Chief Information Officer, GF, said, "The renewed collaboration marks a significant step forward in GF's journey to modernize IT operations and achieve higher levels of efficiency, resilience and user experience. As a leading global semiconductor manufacturer, we are committed to advancing our digital transformation to drive greater reliability and value. Collaborating with Infosys will help us equip our teams with next–generation capabilities to accelerate this transformation journey."

Anand Swaminathan, EVP & Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media & Technology, Infosys, said, "By combining our deep domain expertise, AI capabilities and an outcome-based operating model, we will help GF reduce incidents, improve end-user experiences and sustainably lower TCO over the long term. Infosys will unlock AI value at scale to play a central role in driving intelligent operations, helping GF transition from reactive IT management to predictive and autonomous service delivery."

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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SOURCE Infosys