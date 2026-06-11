Infosys Collaborates with CMMI Institute to Shape Enterprise AI Maturity Framework; Achieves Milestone Recognition

As a pilot participant, Infosys contributed to shaping the CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) framework – bringing enterprise-scale AI practices, governance models, and real-world deployment insights – powered by Infosys Topaz AI offerings – to define industry benchmarks

Among the first organizations globally to complete the CMMI AI Maturity Pilot Assessment

BENGALURU, India, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced that it has successfully completed and contributed to the CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) Framework and Pilot Assessment, conducted by CMMI® Institute, a global leader in helping organizations reduce risk, boost performance and build capability. Through this collaboration, Infosys assisted with the advancement of the CMMI AIM framework – contributing deep enterprise-scale perspectives on AI governance, responsible deployment, and outcome-driven practices that helped define how AI maturity is assessed and operationalized across global organizations. Infosys is among the first select group of organizations recognized globally to complete the pilot assessment, demonstrating a structured and responsible approach to scaling artificial intelligence across enterprise-grade software engineering, agentic capabilities, and service delivery.

The CMMI AIM framework enables organizations to assess, benchmark, and improve how AI is implemented across real-world enterprise and regulatory environments, linking AI practices and governance to measurable, scalable outcomes. As an early pilot participant, Infosys validated and identified key elements of the framework for further refinement by applying it across large-scale delivery environments – ensuring the model reflects the realities of enterprise adoption rather than isolated experimentation. Infosys' participation in the pilot builds on its broader investments in AI-first software engineering, leveraging its purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite Infosys Topaz Fabric, to operationalize AI across internal processes and client engagements, unlocking AI value at scale.

This recognition by the CMMI Institute is a strong testament to Infosys' sustained multi-year focus on building a mature, scalable, and enterprise-grade AI proposition through disciplined execution, governance, and continuous improvement.

As part of the pilot, Infosys worked closely with the CMMI Institute and KPMG to validate how AI maturity can be assessed consistently across large, complex organizations. The pilot assessment covered AI-augmented software development, maintenance, testing, and support initiatives across Infosys' service lines and global delivery hubs. The evaluation assessed how AI is embedded across the software engineering lifecycle, focusing on productivity, quality, governance, and responsible AI practices. Infosys provided practical implementation insights as part of the CMMI AIM pilot, strengthening an actionable, enterprise-ready approach to AI maturity that organizations can apply globally. This engagement helped shape key dimensions of the emerging CMMI AIM Model, including performance alignment to business outcomes, consistency of AI practices, risk and compliance management, and accountability in AI-driven decision-making – establishing a benchmark that enterprises globally can adopt.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "The CMMI AIM pilot marks a significant step in our journey to unlock the true value of AI. As one of the initial organizations to pilot the CMMI AIM framework and contribute to the content and assessment method, we are defining what responsible, enterprise-grade AI adoption looks like in practice. Powered by Infosys Topaz, our sustained investments in AI maturity – across governance, productivity, and outcomes – give our clients a tested, structured path to realize AI value at scale. This milestone reinforces our role as architects of enterprise AI and governance standards the industry will follow."

Ron Lear, Vice President, CMMI Global Strategies, CMMI Institute, said, "As AI becomes integral to software engineering, and virtually all other disciplines, enterprise leaders need to focus on AI governance, assurance, and predictability in performance. Infosys brought deep, practical perspectives to the CMMI AIM pilot, reflecting the realities of deploying AI at scale in a global enterprise. Their participation and successful completion of the pilot assessment offered valuable insights and confirmed the usefulness of the CMMI AIM best practices that will help organizations worldwide adopt AI in a more structured, responsible, mature, and outcome-focused manner."

Dr. Sankaran Venkataramani, Partner - Corporate Services: Business Consulting, KPMG, said, "The CMMI AIM pilot represents an important step in defining how AI maturity can be assessed and operationalized at enterprise scale. Infosys' successful completion of the CMMI AIM pilot reflects how AI can be embedded into engineering and service delivery with the controls and oversight required to operate at scale. It reflects a mature approach to balancing productivity gains with quality, risk management, and accountability."

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

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