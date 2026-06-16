Infosys collabore avec Valmet pour réinventer les opérations IT grâce à une transformation accélérée par l'IA

Infosys Topaz et Infosys Cobalt au service de l'efficacité, de la résilience et de l'agilité à long terme de l'entreprise

BENGALURU, Inde et ESPOO, Finlande, 16 juin 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), leader mondial du conseil et des services technologiques « AI-first », annonce aujourd'hui une collaboration stratégique de long terme avec Valmet, leader mondial des technologies destinées aux industries de procédés. Dans le cadre de cet accord, Infosys modernisera les principaux services IT de Valmet et pilotera une transformation de bout en bout de son environnement informatique afin d'améliorer l'efficacité opérationnelle et de mieux aligner les activités IT sur les priorités métier.

Grâce à cette collaboration, Infosys mettra à profit son expertise sectorielle et ses capacités technologiques afin d'aligner l'écosystème et les services IT de Valmet sur ses objectifs stratégiques, dans le cadre de sa stratégie « Lead the Way ». Cette initiative vise notamment à réduire les coûts opérationnels, à optimiser l'utilisation des ressources existantes et à favoriser une gestion proactive des opérations informatiques à l'échelle de l'entreprise, tout en consolidant une base technologique résiliente, pérenne et étroitement alignée sur les besoins métier.

Pour accompagner cette transformation, Infosys s'appuiera sur Infosys Topaz Fabric, sa suite de services agentiques conçue spécifiquement à cet effet, composable et ouverte, afin d'intégrer davantage d'intelligence au sein des opérations IT. Grâce à une approche fondée sur l'intervention humaine dans la boucle décisionnelle (human-in-the-loop), cette approche garantira un haut niveau de gouvernance, de transparence et de fiabilité, tout en améliorant la productivité, en accélérant la résolution des incidents et en renforçant la résilience des opérations informatiques.

Infosys mobilisera également Infosys Cobalt, sa suite de services, solutions et plateformes conçue pour accélérer la transformation cloud des entreprises, afin de mettre en place des fondations cloud sécurisées, évolutives et pérennes pour soutenir la modernisation de l'IT. Ensemble, ces capacités permettront de mettre en place un modèle opérationnel « AI-first » favorisant une efficacité durable, une résilience renforcée et une plus grande agilité à long terme.

Arto Huuskonen, VP IT Transformation chez Valmet, déclare : « Chez Valmet, notre ambition est de construire une infrastructure numérique résiliente et tournée vers l'avenir, capable de soutenir l'exécution de notre stratégie Lead the Way. Alors que nous modernisons notre environnement informatique, nous accordons une attention particulière à l'amélioration de l'efficacité opérationnelle et au renforcement de la gouvernance. Infosys apporte une expertise reconnue dans les domaines de l'IA, du cloud et des services managés, soutenue par une approche structurée et responsable de l'adoption de l'IA. Cette collaboration avec Infosys nous aidera à accélérer notre transformation et à mettre en place un modèle opérationnel IT évolutif, capable d'accompagner l'évolution de nos besoins métier. »

Jasmeet Singh, EVP et Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, ajoute : « Dans un environnement économique en constante évolution, les entreprises doivent s'appuyer sur des écosystèmes fondés sur l'IA, alignés sur leurs enjeux métier et conçus pour accompagner leurs ambitions futures, afin de créer de la valeur à grande échelle. Notre collaboration avec Valmet illustre l'engagement d'Infosys à accompagner des transformations concrètes grâce aux capacités d'Infosys Topaz et d'Infosys Cobalt. Ensemble, nous ambitionnons d'accélérer l'innovation, de renforcer l'agilité opérationnelle et de générer un impact durable, au service de la vision stratégique à long terme de Valmet. »

About Valmet

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

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