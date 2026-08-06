Infotech Academy Opens New Zero2Hero Cohort, Training 70-Plus Participants for IT Careers at No Cost

US Department of Labor and Texas Workforce Commission Accredited Program Connects Graduates to In-Demand Technology Roles

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotech Academy Online, a US Department of Labor and Texas Workforce Commission accredited registered apprenticeship program, has opened enrollment for a new Zero2Hero cohort training more than 70 participants for careers in information technology at no cost to participants. The program pays for training and certifications and prepares graduates for roles in cybersecurity, cloud computing, SAP security and governance, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

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Zero2Hero moves participants from no IT background through a structured six-month pre-apprenticeship followed by a registered apprenticeship track. In the pre-apprenticeship phase, participants earn certifications in digital literacy, critical career skills and entrepreneurship and small business before selecting from 22 advanced learning tracks. Hands-on implementation on live systems is central to the model. Graduates enter the job market with multiple globally recognized credentials and practical project experience.

The program's placement results are already drawing attention from employers and workforce agencies. One participant, while still enrolled in the registered apprenticeship program, secured a role paying $130,000 after completing the SAP security track.

"He was able to move from a lower-ending job to six figures, about $130,000 per annum, while still on our program," says Salman Akorede, founder of Infotech Academy and IRSL Consulting. "And the guy has been doing very well on the job."

Infotech Academy is actively recruiting employer partners across Texas and the five states where it is currently pursuing additional accreditation: Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and California. Employer partners gain access to pre-trained, credentialed talent at no training cost. Government funding covers participant training expenses, and participating employers may qualify for additional tax incentives for upskilling existing staff.

The program was built to close a gap that Akorede identified across two decades in enterprise SAP consulting: academic programs do not produce the job-ready candidates that technology industries require, and most organizations cannot carry the cost of closing that gap themselves. Infotech Academy's government-funded model removes the cost from both sides of the equation.

Employers, workforce agencies and prospective participants interested in the Zero2Hero cohort are encouraged to reach out directly.

About Infotech Academy

Infotech Academy Online is a US Department of Labor and Texas Workforce Commission accredited apprenticeship program that provides funded IT training and certifications to high school and college graduates at no cost to participants. Through its Zero2Hero program, Infotech Academy prepares graduates for technology careers in cybersecurity, SAP security, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics. Infotech Academy operates in partnership with IRSL Consulting, an SAP governance, risk and compliance consulting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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SOURCE Infotech Academy