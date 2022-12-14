Infrared thermometers market to grow by 14.9% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Infrared thermometers market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Thermometers Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Baxter International Inc., Bioseb SAS, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Helen of Troy Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Optris GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, PCE Holding GmbH, PositiveID Corp., Radiant Innovation Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vesync Co. Ltd., and Vive Health, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: type, product type, and region

In 2017, the infrared thermometers market was valued at USD 482.91 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 180.90 million. The infrared thermometers market size is estimated to grow by USD 812.99 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%, according to Technavio.

Infrared thermometers market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Infrared thermometers market - Vendor insights

The global infrared thermometers market is characterized by the presence of numerous small, large, and medium-sized manufacturers. The vendors compete based on parameters such as price, R&D, quality, technology, sensitivity, innovations, marketing strategies, brand identity, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Bioseb SAS - The company offers infrared thermometers such as BIO IRB153.

The company offers infrared thermometers such as BIO IRB153. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers infrared thermometers such as ScanTemp 440.

The company offers infrared thermometers such as ScanTemp 440. Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. - The company offers infrared thermometers such as CTD711 and CTD710.

Infrared thermometers market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases

Various applications across industries

High level of accuracy of infrared thermometer

Key challenges:

High cost of infrared thermometers

Easy availability of substitutes

Competitive pricing pressure and presence of counterfeit products

The infrared thermometers market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this infrared thermometers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the infrared thermometers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the infrared thermometers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the infrared thermometers market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared thermometers market vendors

Infrared Thermometers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 812.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Bioseb SAS, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Helen of Troy Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Optris GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, PCE Holding GmbH, PositiveID Corp., Radiant Innovation Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vesync Co. Ltd., and Vive Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

