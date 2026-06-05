GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How should manufacturers decide between plastic vs metal parts when developing a new product? According to a HelloNation article, the choice depends on balancing performance needs, cost, durability, and efficiency. Ryan Eggleston of UTP Solutions dbu-Medi-Tec Plastics in Grand Rapids provides insights on how material selection shapes the success of modern designs.

Ryan Eggleston, President of UTP Solutions Speed Speed

The article explains that choosing the right material is one of the earliest and most critical steps in product development. Advances in engineering plastics have made this decision more complex. Materials that once served only lightweight applications now compete directly with metals in demanding environments. Eggleston emphasizes that the best outcome comes from aligning material properties with the intended function of the part.

Plastics have gained popularity because they offer both performance and efficiency. Modern resins withstand heat, resist chemicals, and absorb impact without cracking. These qualities allow them to replace metals in industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare. One of the most significant benefits of plastics is weight reduction. Lighter parts reduce transportation costs and improve energy efficiency. In cars, replacing heavy metal components with engineering plastics supports better fuel economy while maintaining performance. Eggleston notes that weight savings are a key driver for manufacturers seeking greater efficiency.

Cost is another advantage of plastics. Although plastic injection molding requires upfront investment in tooling, the cost per part becomes very low at scale. Faster cycle times further increase efficiency in high-volume production. In addition, plastics offer design flexibility that metals cannot match. Complex shapes, integrated functions, and reduced assembly steps are all possible with molded parts. Ryan Eggleston explains that this versatility allows plastics to provide strong advantages in both performance and manufacturing efficiency.

Despite these benefits, the HelloNation article highlights why metals remain indispensable. Their strength, rigidity, and durability make them essential for high-load and safety-critical applications. Steel, aluminum, and titanium offer performance that plastics cannot fully replace. For aerospace structures, pressure-bearing systems, or engine components exposed to extreme heat, metals remain the superior choice. Eggleston points out that in situations where failure would have severe consequences, the reliability of metal is unmatched.

Metals also benefit from a long history of proven performance. Engineers understand how they behave under stress, fatigue, and environmental exposure. This predictability gives metals a consistent role in applications where performance cannot be compromised. While engineering plastics continue to improve, they still face limits in load-bearing capacity and long-term stability under extreme conditions. Many projects find success in a hybrid approach, using plastics where weight reduction and efficiency matter, while relying on metals where maximum strength is required.

The article stresses that the choice between plastic vs metal parts should never be based solely on cost. A plastic component may seem economical but could fail early if not suited to the application. A metal part, while strong, may add unnecessary weight and increase system costs elsewhere. Eggleston advises that the key is evaluating how the part will be used, what stresses it will endure, and the expected lifespan. Simulation and testing provide useful data, but practical considerations such as manufacturing methods, assembly steps, and product lifecycle must also guide the decision.

Sustainability is another factor shaping material selection. Plastics often face scrutiny over waste and recycling, but new resins and improved recycling methods are helping to address these challenges. Metals, while recyclable, require large amounts of energy during production. Both materials can support sustainability goals when applied thoughtfully. Eggleston highlights that choosing responsibly means balancing environmental impact with performance and production needs.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to matching materials to functional demands. Plastics offer lightweight, complex, and cost-sensitive solutions, while metals provide unmatched strength, rigidity, and long-term durability. By understanding the trade-offs between each option, manufacturers can make informed decisions that support both performance and efficiency.

The full article, Choosing Between Plastic and Metal Parts, features the expertise of Ryan Eggleston, Manufacturing Expert with UTP Solutions dbu-Medi-Tec Plastics, as presented in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation