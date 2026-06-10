SDN fabric integration across the company's Los Angeles, Ashburn, and Amsterdam peering points turns three regional interconnection hubs into on-demand gateways to the global cloud and carrier ecosystem, extending reach for customer workloads while routing, peering, and capacity decisions stay inside infrastructure InMotion Hosting owns and operates. When it is advantageous, we give you a direct offramp to our peering partners which increases reliability, throughput and reduces latency.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting announced it has completed a significant upgrade to its owned global network, integrating a software-defined networking (SDN) fabric into its already existing peering architecture. These changes enhance each site from just a fixed, hardware-bound peering hub into an efficient networking gateway that can directly connect to cloud providers, carriers, internet exchanges, and managed service partners across the global ecosystem, without provisioning new hardware for every new relationship. For customers running latency-sensitive and bandwidth-heavy workloads across the U.S. and Europe, the result is more direct routing, less hops, faster throughput and room to scale.

InMotion Hosting Enhances Global Network with High-Speed Established Peering Partnerships

"Most hosting companies rent their network reach from the same handful of cloud providers their customers are trying to get out from under. We took the opposite path. We own the network, and now we have made it programmable, so we can reach more of the global ecosystem from the same locations without waiting on hardware or fiber runs," said Erik Soroka, Director of Information Technology & Data Center Operations at InMotion Hosting. "Our engineers possess the capability to observe real-time global metrics and directly implement solutions when latency increases or route instability occurs, rather than relying on a single upstream provider for support. We achieve this by utilizing the open source technology, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships that InMotion Hosting has meticulously developed and mastered over time."

Traditional peering at internet exchanges follows a one-to-one model: one physical port supports one peering relationship. Adding a cloud provider, an exchange, or a carrier means buying and provisioning another port, which makes broad reach slow and expensive. InMotion Hosting's SDN fabric replaces that model with a one-to-many architecture. A single high-capacity port is sliced into multiple virtual cross connects, each pointing to a different destination, with bandwidth that can be dialed up or down in software rather than rebuilt in hardware.

The fabric sits on top of the company's established direct peering with the hyperscalers and CDNs that move the largest share of internet traffic: Google, Microsoft, and Cloudflare in Los Angeles; Microsoft and Cloudflare in Ashburn; and Google, Microsoft, and Cloudflare in Amsterdam. Together, these relationships already cover the majority of traffic for U.S. and European audiences. Tier 1 carrier connectivity reaches destinations beyond those direct relationships. Plugging the fabric into LAX, IAD, and AMS turns each into an on-ramp to private connections with hyperscale clouds, regional and global carriers, additional internet exchanges, and security partners. Traffic on those private paths stays off the public internet, which removes variable hop counts and a layer of exposure in one move.

For customers, the upgrade shows up in the parts of performance that are easy to feel and hard to fake. Checkout flows, APIs, and database round-trips travel shorter, more predictable routes. Bandwidth-heavy applications run on up to 10 Gbps dedicated server port speeds with headroom rather than overage fees. Organizations with data residency obligations can host in the company's Amsterdam facility for GDPR-compliant European hosting without giving up speed.

"A customer's network is part of their performance budget, the same as CPU or memory," said Trey Faison, Director of Products at InMotion Hosting. "This upgrade gives the people building on our dedicated servers more reach and steadier routing without asking them to change anything or pay for capacity they will not use. They get a bigger network footprint on infrastructure we still control end to end."

InMotion Hosting has owned and operated its own infrastructure since 2001, including hardware and network. This peering upgrade continues the company's investment in network reach that customers can scrutinize and that InMotion Hosting remains accountable for, rather than reach rented from a third party. Customers can learn more about the network behind the company's dedicated servers or talk with the InMotion Solutions team about custom infrastructure.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting delivers high-performance web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and managed services to businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs around the world. Privately held and proudly independent since 2001, the company serves over 170,000 customers with cutting-edge technology, 24/7 expert human support, and a deep commitment to open source innovation. InMotion Hosting is driven by the belief that every customer deserves exceptional support.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting.com or follow InMotion Hosting on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE InMotion Hosting, Inc.