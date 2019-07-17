Inner Analytics Launches Computer Vision Technology for Personalized Food Prescriptions

Tool that uses smartphone camera to be rolled out to clinicians this year

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Analytics announced today the launch of its new computer vision technology that enables patients to conveniently and intuitively manage nutritional intake using a smartphone camera. Headquartered in Toronto, Inner Analytics will roll out the tool to clinicians this year and expects to expand into new markets in 2020.

"We want to empower people to live healthier, happier lives, and knowing what is in the food we eat is such an important part of that mission," said Elizabeth Choi, CEO of Inner Analytics. "Our technology brings scientific rigor to nutrition tracking, allowing patients and clinicians to have confidence in the information and, ultimately, enabling them to make the right decisions for their health and well-being."

Inner Analytics will customize and deploy its technology with Cleveland Clinic Canada , providing patients with a new method to accurately track nutritional intake by simply photographing their meal. The technology uses computer vision to provide real-time feedback to the patient, while generating evidenced-based reports for clinicians to create personalized dietary treatment plans. Inner Analytics has worked closely with Cleveland Clinic Canada's team of registered dietitians to tailor the platform to work with patients who are interested in preventing and managing disease.

Inner Analytics exclusively licensed patents and technology from ISF Incubator , the startup arm of Intellectual Ventures. ISF Incubator has also contributed to the technology development of the startup's software to further accelerate product development.

"Inner Analytics is using intelligent technology to provide patients with important information about their health, and we're excited to support their mission," said Conrad Shelton, director of new ventures at ISF Incubator. "By applying computer vision to dietary management, the Inner Analytics team is poised to make a significant impact on the rapidly growing digital health and wellness space."

Inner Analytics initially launched a related application in 2015 through a collaboration with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto to help children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes manage their disease and count carbohydrates with the help of machine vision. The collaboration involved a multi-phase clinical research study to test the efficacy of Inner Analytics' technology and led to a pilot randomized control trial that was funded by the Physicians Services Incorporated Foundation . The pilot trial is expected to be complete in 2020.

About Inner Analytics

Inner Analytics combines computer vision technology and patented analytical methods to address the daily challenge of knowing what is in your food to help manage or prevent chronic diseases. As a medical company, we work directly with our community of patients, starting with individuals living with type 1 diabetes, as well as their clinicians to ensure that our solution is of impact and based on the highest scientific rigor. More information can be found at inneranalytics.com .

About ISF Incubator

ISF Incubator is the technology-focused startup accelerator arm of global invention and investment business Intellectual Ventures. With operations in Seattle, Wash., and Silicon Valley, ISF Incubator is pursuing the creation of new companies with the power to transform industries. More information can be found at ISFincubator.com .

