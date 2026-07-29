Innova NanoJet Wins UK Enterprise Awards 2026 for Water-Based, Filter-Free Air Purification

Innova's proprietary filter-free NanoJet® technology cleared 93% of airborne bacteria in 10 minutes in NHS-linked laboratory testing using only water — and is one of only two suppliers named to both the disinfection-machine and air-purification lots of the new NHS Supply Chain framework.

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottish deep-technology company Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd. has been named Air Purification Technology Innovator of the Year 2026 in SME News' UK Enterprise Awards, recognising its proprietary NanoJet® platform technology, which takes an active, water-based approach to whole-space air purification rather than relying on conventional filters.

"Our long-term ambition has always been much bigger than creating another air purifier. We believe there is an opportunity to establish an entirely new approach to indoor air purification – one that combines innovation, sustainability and practical real-world performance." Dr Charles Huang, Founder and Chairman of Innova NanoJet Technologies said "This award gives us further encouragement as we continue developing the technology, building international partnerships and working to bring the benefits of NanoJet® Technology to more people and organisations around the world."

A Different Approach to Indoor Air Cleaning

Most air purifiers pull room air through a filter; a second group releases ions or oxidants into the room, which the US Environmental Protection Agency notes can generate ozone as a byproduct. Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd has commercialised a third route: NanoJet® Technology generates trillions of supersonic nano-sized water droplets using twin-fluid air and liquid dynamics. Rather than repelling pollutants as conventional sprays do, the droplets collide with and encapsulate bacteria and contaminants including aerosols, allergens, microorganisms, odours and pollutants, removing them from the air without chemicals. No filter, no chemical, no oxidant byproduct.

"For many years, air purification has largely been associated with localised filtration on-device: air must pass through a filter before contaminants can be removed. Localised filtration has an important role to play, but the next generation of indoor-air-quality solutions must be more active, more rapid, more sustainable and more adaptable to real-world environments." said Professor Yi Qin, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Innova NanoJet Technologies.

From Laboratory Testing to Healthcare Procurement

The award follows biovalidation testing conducted between July 2024 and March 2025 at the laboratory of NHS Health Innovation NWC at the Feedwater site, Moreton on Wirral, against the Liverpool Biovalidation Protocol. The challenge organism was Micrococcus luteus, selected because its hardiness, UV tolerance and tendency to form airborne clusters mirror real bioaerosols. Against a bacterial load comparable to typical indoor levels, ten minutes of operation using only water achieved 93% absolute clearance of the whole room; against a load several hundred times higher, operation with 50ppm hypochlorous acid achieved 98% clearance within ten minutes and 99.5% within thirty minutes.

In November 2025, Innova NanoJet was named an awarded supplier on the NHS Supply Chain Environmental Decontamination 2026 framework under both Lot 1 (Misting/Fogging or Aerosol Disinfection Machine) and Lot 4 (Air Purification Systems). The framework runs from March 2026 to March 2028 with possible extension to 2030. In addition, all three NanoJet models have been certified by the California Air Resources Board under Executive Order G-26-116, notified 2 June 2026, in CARB's "Electronic" category — the classification requiring ozone emissions testing.

The company also holds ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety Management) certification, issued by NQA.

Scaling Manufacturing from Scotland

Innova NanoJet established its first manufacturing facility in the Vale of Leven, West Dunbartonshire. Scottish Enterprise provided a £1.5 million grant toward the company's investment of almost £9 million in its Scottish operations, which was projected to create 195 jobs over the following years.

The company announced the opening of a NanoJet CDa Mini production line with manufacturing partner Meiban in Malaysia in October 2025, extending production capacity for international markets.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, Innova NanoJet plans to expand its product portfolio, develop international distribution and sector partnerships, and increase adoption across healthcare, education, commercial buildings and residential markets.

Applications in Healthcare and Occupied Indoor Spaces

The technology has potential applications across environments where indoor air quality, environmental hygiene and operational sustainability are increasingly important, including hospitals and healthcare facilities, schools, workplaces, hotels, public buildings and homes.

Strakonice Hospital in the South Bohemian region of the Czech Republic became the first hospital in Central Europe to integrate the NanoJet CDa Pro system, adopting it for its pulmonary department. Hospital spokesperson Kateřina Koželuhová said the device has been widely utilised in the pulmonary department, where it is used daily in patient rooms, corridors, the dining hall, outpatient clinics and examination rooms.

Pegasus Elite Aviation, a Van Nuys, California-based luxury private jet operator, has equipped its entire fleet with the NanoJet CDa system — the first operator in the world to do so.

In January 2026 the company donated 100 NanoJet CDa Pro systems valued at $300,000 to the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association and the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs, with 50 units to each organization.

Dr Chuantao Wang, President and Co-Founder, added "Indoor air quality is a global challenge, and our technology has relevance far beyond any one sector or geography. Scotland and the wider UK provide an exceptional environment for developing deep technology, combining world-class research, engineering expertise and a strong culture of innovation. Our ambition is to take technology developed here in Scotland and build a global platform capable of delivering meaningful health, environmental and commercial impact."

Notes to Editors

About Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd.

Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd. is a UK-based commercial-stage deep-technology company headquartered in Scotland, developing and commercialising its proprietary NanoJet® Platform Technology.

Its AirSancta® product systems use NanoJet® Technology to generate ultra-fine water droplets for active whole-space air purification and environmental treatment, providing a water-based, filter-free approach designed for professional, commercial and residential environments.

The company is developing applications and partnerships across healthcare, education, hospitality, public-sector, commercial and residential markets in the UK and internationally.

Previous Recognition

Winner of the 2024 CES TWICE Picks Award

（TWICE、Residential Systems、TechRadar Pro）

（TWICE、Residential Systems、TechRadar Pro） No. 2 in "10 Best Technology Brands at CES 2024"

（International Business Times）

（International Business Times） No. 3 in "10 Cutting-Edge Products From CES 2024"

（Beyond Design）

（Beyond Design） "Top 30 Most Innovative Technology Companies at CES 2024"

（Newstrail）

（Newstrail） No. 1 in "20 Best Air Purifiers"

（Newstrail）

Available to Media

Lab reports, high-resolution product imagery, factory footage, interview availability with Dr Huang and Prof Qin.

Media Contact

Weining (Chris) Mao

Media & Corporate Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

T: (626) 657-6573 | C: (623) 666-2456

www.innova-nanojet.co.uk