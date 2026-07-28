Innovative 32-Inch Stickity Split™ Worm Now Available at Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels and Meijer

Independent fishing reviewers have praised Stickity Split™ for its versatility, portability and ability to replace multiple soft plastic baits with one compact package. Reviewers have also highlighted its unique segmented design, allowing anglers to quickly customize bait lengths for techniques ranging from Ned rigs and Wacky rigs to Texas rigs, shaky heads and more.

Each package also includes 4 EWG and 2 wacky hooks, giving anglers everything they need to get on the water in one convenient container that easily fits in a tackle bag, kayak, boat compartment or even a truck's glove box. Available in 3 proven fish-catching colors, Stickity Split™ was designed for anglers who want fewer tackle trays and more flexibility on the water.

Whether you're targeting largemouth bass, smallmouth bass or other game fish, one package provides countless rigging options for nearly any fishing condition. With fishing season in full swing across much of the country, now is the perfect time to experience one of the newest innovations in soft plastics.

WURM® Stickity Split™ is available now at Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels and Meijer locations nationwide.

Visit your nearest Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels or Meijer sporting goods department to pick up WURM® Stickity Split™ and discover why other anglers are choosing the innovative 32-inch worm that delivers endless fishing possibilities in one compact package.

To see Stickity Split™ in action, watch product demonstration videos, learn more about the product, and find a retailer near you at www.wurmfishing.com. For the latest fishing videos, tips, new products and on-the-water content, follow WURM on Instagram @wurmfishing.

See Video of Stickity Split in action: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/333FhWojhxg

About WURM®

WURM® is dedicated to developing innovative fishing products that help anglers catch more fish while simplifying their time on the water. Designed by anglers for anglers, WURM products combine creativity, versatility and proven performance to deliver solutions that work for everyone from weekend fishermen to tournament competitors. Learn more at www.wurmfishing.com.

SOURCE Blacktusk Outdoors