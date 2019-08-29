Innovative Approach Redefines How to Look at Catholic Discipleship and Improve Spiritual Health

MUNCIE, Ind., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic physician and author, Kevin Luksus, draws upon his professional expertise, personal experience, and background as a lay leader to create a readable and practical guide for spiritual growth. His book, A Shot in the Arm — A Guide to Diagnosing and Improving Your Spiritual Health, offers a fresh and unique perspective, with a focus on spiritual wellness.

Book Cover

Current approaches can lead to what the author calls a "spirituality of more." Disciples who want to go deeper in their faith see their options as either pursuing further academic study or increasing the number of devotional practices. Recognizing that doing things differently can have a greater impact than simply increasing one's busyness, he applies the concept of ongoing conversion as an alternative.

Drawing a comparison between the human body and the spiritual life, the author provides a hands-on guide that is accessible to ordinary, everyday Catholics. With chapter titles like "The Heart," "Vision," and Growth and Development," the book explores twelve areas of discipleship in detail while giving down-to-earth advice that equips readers not only to make a spiritual self-diagnosis but also, to take steps to improve their spiritual health.

Kevin Luksus, M.D., has over twenty-five years of clinical experience as a family physician and thirty years serving as a lay minister in both parish and diocesan settings.

As a Catholic lay minister, he has launched and facilitated numerous parish programs in adult faith formation, high school youth ministry, marriage enrichment, men's ministry, discipleship, and evangelization. His particular areas of emphasis include mentoring disciples, parish transformation, and an approach to wellness that integrates family medicine, mental health, and Catholic spirituality. He has a certificate in lay ministry through the Diocese of Lafayette and is the founder of Everyday Catholic Disciple (http://everydaycatholicdisciple.com), an outreach to support everyday Catholic disciples. He is available for media interviews, and interested parties can reach him at 220690@email4pr.com.

