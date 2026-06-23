Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Partners with Encore Optical Laboratory to Provide New Lens Technologies for Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Encore Optical Laboratory, a VSP-Accredited laboratory. Encore Laboratory will be supporting Innovative Eyewear with prescription fulfillment for online channels.

Reebok® Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The partnership is notable because of the expansive range of new lens technologies and finishing techniques that Encore is enabling for Lucyd customers. First, is the introduction of Chemistrie lens clips, making Lucyd glasses the first smart eyewear to be available online with this powerful new technology, where small magnets are precision-mounted into lenses. This enables Chemistrie's patented tinted clips to easily attach and change the function of the lenses. The tinted clips provide a range of functions including sun protection, computer use, light sensitivity protection and night driving. They're now available on most Lucyd smart eyewear frames on Lucyd.co.

In addition to the clips, Lucyd frames will be offered with Zeiss PhotoFusion X lenses, a new standard in photochromic lenses that adapt quickly to light conditions. For patients seeking an auto-tinting option, this new lens range offers incredible value, with rapid tint change in several attractive colors.

Finally, Encore's ability to cut extremely high index and complex prescriptions enables a full range of prescriptions to be installed in Lucyd Armor's popular smart safety glasses. With Encore Laboratories technology, almost any prescription can now be installed in these frames, widening the addressable market of Armor even further for industrial, prescription eyeglass customers.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear said, "From day one, we have been the smartglass company that puts correcting and protecting vision first and foremost. We have continuously pushed the envelope to offer more frame and lens options than any other smart eyewear company, because the consumer wants flexibility when it comes to their vision correction purchases. We believe that for smart eyewear to achieve mass-market success, we need to offer a similar amount of variety found in traditional eyewear. "

Hank DelFavero, VP of Sales at Encore said, "At Encore Optical Lab, we're excited to partner with Innovative Eyewear to bring a unique blend of advanced lens technology and next-generation smart eyewear solutions. This partnership allows us to provide consumers with cutting-edge products, faster turnaround times, and the personalized service they deserve. Together, Encore and Innovative Eyewear are helping shape the future of eyewear—where clarity, convenience, and technology come together."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About Encore Optical Laboratories, LLC

Encore Optical Laboratories is a premier wholesale optical laboratory in Miami, FL. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Encore has been providing top-tier optical products and services to clients across the United States. Our state-of-the-art facility and dedication to technological advancements ensure that our clients receive the best products. Learn more at EncoreOptical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.