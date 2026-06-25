Innovative Molecules Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2a Trial of Adibelivir (IM-250), Advancing Company into Late-Stage Clinical Development

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Molecules GmbH, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the development of differentiated antiviral therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating adibelivir (IM-250) for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes.

The initiation of patient dosing marks a significant value-inflection point for the company and advances its lead program into proof-of-concept development. The Phase 2a study is designed to evaluate the safety, antiviral activity, pharmacokinetics, and clinical efficacy of adibelivir in patients with recurrent genital herpes.

Adibelivir is a novel, orally available helicase-primase inhibitor with a differentiated mechanism of action targeting herpes simplex virus (HSV) replication. The program has successfully progressed through clinical development and now enters a stage focused on demonstrating therapeutic benefit in patients.

"This milestone reflects the continued maturation of Innovative Molecules into a late-stage clinical biotechnology company," said Florian Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Molecules. "The first patient dosed in our Phase 2a trial represents a major step toward unlocking the full value of adibelivir and brings us closer to delivering a transformative therapy for patients affected by herpes simplex–associated diseases."

The advancement of adibelivir into Phase 2a further strengthens Innovative Molecules' growing virology franchise. In parallel, the company recently expanded its pipeline through the development of a novel antiviral program targeting Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), one of the most prevalent and clinically significant human viral infections worldwide. The EBV program is currently progressing through IND-enabling activities.

"With a Phase 2a asset in HSV and an EBV program approaching clinical readiness, Innovative Molecules is uniquely positioned as a leading developer of next-generation therapies targeting herpesviruses," said Joachim Rothe, Chairman of Innovative Molecules' advisory board and Partner at EQT Life Sciences.

About Adibelivir (IM-250)

Adibelivir (IM-250) is a novel selective helicase-primase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of herpes simplex–associated diseases. The compound is designed to inhibit viral replication through a mechanism distinct from currently available nucleoside analogues and has demonstrated potent antiviral activity in preclinical and clinical studies.

About Innovative Molecules

Innovative Molecules GmbH is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company based in Munich, Germany, focused on the development of differentiated antiviral therapies for serious viral diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through innovative mechanisms of action.

Its lead program, adibelivir (IM-250), is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical development. In addition, the company is advancing a novel EBV antiviral program, with an IND-enabling development candidate expected to enter clinical development following completion of ongoing preclinical activities.

SOURCE Innovative Molecules GmbH