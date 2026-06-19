Innovative South Korean Feminine Care Brand Lactomedi Makes Its U.S. Retail Debut with Nationwide CVS Launch

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lactomedi, a South Korean feminine care brand specializing in microbiome-focused intimate wellness solutions, today announced its nationwide retail debut at CVS, making its products available in over 4,000 stores across the United States.

The milestone expansion significantly strengthens Lactomedi's presence in the U.S. market and reflects the booming demand for authentic K-Beauty innovation, an industry globally recognized for pioneering advanced, preventative wellness.

South Korean feminine care brand Lactomedi's general product line

Lactomedi's bestselling product, the Intimate Care Gel for Women, is a directly applied probiotic gel formulated with LACTO-BVTC, the brand's proprietary patented complex featured across its entire product lineup. Designed to support intimate wellness and help maintain a natural pH balance, the formulation aims to relieve common discomforts such as itching, irritation, pH imbalance, and odor, while supporting an overall healthy intimate microbiome.

Since its US launch in 2023, the probiotic gel has gained a massive following, selling nearly 300,000 units in 2025 alone. With its recent entry into physical stores, it is expected to become a new crowd favorite in the feminine care category.

"Real, fast relief for everyone," said B. Lee, General Manager at Lactomedi. "We are thrilled to make our products more accessible to the public. While we know our formulations are already helping women globally, we wanted to ensure that those who prefer shopping in physical retail stores also have the opportunity to experience the relief and confidence Lactomedi brings."

The CVS launch will feature Lactomedi's core product lineup, including:

Intimate Care Gel for Women : A directly applied probiotic gel formulated to support intimate wellness.

: A directly applied probiotic gel formulated to support intimate wellness. Feminine Foam Wash : Probiotic-powered foam wash designed to provide gentle cleansing for the intimate area.

: Probiotic-powered foam wash designed to provide gentle cleansing for the intimate area. Intimate Deodorant Spray: Probiotic-powered intimate spray available in three signature scents: Aqua Bloom, Sweet Berry, and Soft Cotton.

As consumer demand for intimate wellness products continues to grow, Lactomedi aims to provide accessible, science-driven solutions that empower women to prioritize their personal health and confidence.

Lactomedi is available through Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

About Lactomedi

Founded in Seoul in 2020, Lactomedi delivers clean, science-backed intimate wellness solutions to women worldwide. With a rapidly expanding footprint spanning major global markets, including South Korea, the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asian countries (Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand), the brand is trusted by consumers internationally for providing visible, empowering results.

SOURCE Lactomedi