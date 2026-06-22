Innoviz Technologies Proud to Enable Mobileye Drive™ as Mobileye Announces Vertically Integrated Robotaxi Business

Innoviz sees an over 150,000 LiDAR unit opportunity in this program. Mobileye's initial fleet is targeted for deployment in 2027, scaling to 17,000 vehicles over the following 5 years

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors, today highlighted its role as a LiDAR supplier for Mobileye Drive™, following the announcement by Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY) that it will establish a vertically integrated robotaxi business, targeting launch in a U.S. city in 2027.

Mobileye Drive™ is a standalone self-driving system that enables mobility service providers and vehicle manufacturers to make robotaxis, ride-pooling, public transport, and goods delivery fully autonomous. Innoviz LiDARs are integrated into the platform alongside Mobileye's imaging radars and high-resolution cameras, providing the 3D sensing layer that enables safe and reliable operation across complex urban environments. The Mobileye Drive™ configuration integrates a suite of nine InnovizTwo Long-Range and Short-to-Mid-Range LiDARs per vehicle, delivering comprehensive 360-degree coverage.

Under the new initiative, Mobileye will operate its own autonomous ride-hailing service, combining Mobileye Drive™ with its Moovit subsidiary's mobility platform, fleet management, and teleoperation infrastructure. Mobileye plans to deploy an initial fleet of approximately 100 vehicles in a major U.S. metropolitan market in 2027, scaling to approximately 17,000 vehicles over the following five years. The current configuration of the Drive™ platform integrates nine InnovizTwo LiDARs, representing a potential opportunity of more than 150,000 units.

"We are proud that Innoviz LiDARs are part of the technology making the robotaxi revolution possible," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "Mobileye Drive™ is already operating in the real world today, and Mobileye's decision to take direct ownership of a robotaxi service at scale reflects the maturity of the platform and the confidence they have in the full technology stack. This is Physical AI in practice: intelligence acting in the real world, in real time, in real cities. We look forward to seeing it continue to scale."

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit https://innoviz.tech/

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Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services and products offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, and the markets in which Innoviz operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the ability of preliminary arrangements, including evaluation engagements and letters of intent, to result in definitive supply, development, or commercial agreements on expected terms and volumes, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances as to the number of Innoviz LiDARs, if any, that will be incorporated into vehicles deployed in connection with the project referenced in this announcement, or as to the volumes, timing, or commercial terms of any related order, all of which depend on Mobileye's deployment plans and commercial decisions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies