INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following scientific conferences:

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting (Boston)

Poster Presentation: Bleeding phenotype correction in hemophilia A mice following in vivo Factor VIII gene transfer by electroporation in skeletal muscle cells

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 5 - 6:30 PM ET

American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (Chicago)

Poster Presentation: B cell responses in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis patients treated with DNA immunotherapy INO-3107

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.