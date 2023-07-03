Insect Protein Market size to grow by USD 1,147.96 million from 2022 to 2027|All Things Bugs LLC, Aspire Food Group, and more to emerge as Key Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insect protein market size is set to grow by USD 1,147.96 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 31.84% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing demand for sustainable protein sources is the major factor driving the growth of the global insect protein market growth. The growing environmental awareness of the impacts of conventional animal husbandry is significantly fuelling the demand for substitute protein sources, such as insect proteins. Hence, there is increasing adoption of insect protein as its sustainability benefit appeals to consumers who are environmentally conscious. These factors are expected to drive the global insect protein market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insect Protein Market 2023-2027

The report on the insect protein market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Insect Protein Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Product diversification and innovation is an emerging trend shaping the global insect protein market growth. Several prominent manufacturers are innovating new products and diversifying their portfolios to cater to a broad audience. Some of the different varieties of products that contain insect proteins are protein powders, protein bars, snacks, baked goods, and pet foods. Furthermore, several prominent vendors are launching new products such as EntoBreed and Ynsect insect-based protein sources for the aquaculture and livestock sectors. Hence such factors are expected to drive the global insect protein market during the forecast period.

Inconsistency in government regulations related to insect proteins is a major factor hindering the growth of the global insect protein market. One of the main reasons that limit the market expansion is the restriction and prohibition of harvesting and processing of insects for human consumption or animal feed in certain areas. For instance, in Europe, the New Food Regulation, which has a long and complex approval process, needs approval before insects can be used as food or feed. Hence, several vendors in the global insect protein market face challenges due to these stringent regulations, which prevent new entrants from entering and thereby hinder the global insect protein market growth during the forecast period.

Insect Protein Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The insect protein market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (Coleoptera, Lepidoptera, Hymenoptera, Orthoptera, and others), application (animal nutrition, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical and supplements), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the Coleoptera segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as their health benefits, sustainability, and versatility, as well as rising consumer awareness and the expanding food and feed sector, are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. There is a growing popularity for the Coleoptera segment due to the use of these insect proteins being sustainable and as an alternative source of human proteins. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the global insect protein market growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

The insect protein market covers the following areas:

Insect Protein Market Sizing

Insect Protein Market Forecast

Insect Protein Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

All Things Bugs LLC

Aspire Food Group

Beta Bugs Ltd.

Beta Hatch

Bioflytech

Chapul LLC

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Entomo Farms

Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd.

Goterra

HEXAFLY

HiProMine S.A.

Innovafeed SAS

JR Unique Foods Ltd.

MealFood Europe SL

nextProtein SA

Nutrition Technologies

Protenga Pte. Ltd.

Protix BV

Ynsect SAS

Vendor Offerings

All Things Bugs LLC: The company offers insect protein such as Griopro Cricket powder.

The company offers insect protein such as Griopro Cricket powder. Aspire Food Group: The company offers insect protein for pets, aquaculture, livestock.

The company offers insect protein for pets, aquaculture, livestock. Beta Bugs Ltd: The company offers insect proteins such as Hiper-Fly, Just Fly .

The company offers insect proteins such as Hiper-Fly, Just Fly .

Insect Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1147.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 30.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, South Korea, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Things Bugs LLC, Aspire Food Group, Beta Bugs Ltd., Beta Hatch, Bioflytech, Chapul LLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Entomo Farms, Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd., Goterra, HEXAFLY, HiProMine S.A., Innovafeed SAS, JR Unique Foods Ltd., MealFood Europe SL, nextProtein SA, Nutrition Technologies, Protenga Pte. Ltd., Protix BV, and Ynsect SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global insect protein market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global insect protein market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Coleoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Coleoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coleoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Coleoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Coleoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Lepidoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Lepidoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lepidoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Lepidoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lepidoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hymenoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hymenoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hymenoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hymenoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hymenoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Orthoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Orthoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Orthoptera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Orthoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Orthoptera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Animal nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Animal nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Animal nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Animal nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Animal nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceutical and supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Pharmaceutical and supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Pharmaceutical and supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 All Things Bugs LLC

Exhibit 127: All Things Bugs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: All Things Bugs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: All Things Bugs LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Aspire Food Group

Exhibit 130: Aspire Food Group - Overview



Exhibit 131: Aspire Food Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Aspire Food Group - Key offerings

12.5 Beta Bugs Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Beta Bugs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Beta Bugs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Beta Bugs Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Beta Hatch

Exhibit 136: Beta Hatch - Overview



Exhibit 137: Beta Hatch - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Beta Hatch - Key offerings

12.7 Chapul LLC

Exhibit 139: Chapul LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Chapul LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Chapul LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Darling Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 142: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Entomo Farms

Exhibit 146: Entomo Farms - Overview



Exhibit 147: Entomo Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Entomo Farms - Key offerings

12.10 Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Goterra

Exhibit 152: Goterra - Overview



Exhibit 153: Goterra - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Goterra - Key offerings

12.12 HEXAFLY

Exhibit 155: HEXAFLY - Overview



Exhibit 156: HEXAFLY - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: HEXAFLY - Key offerings

12.13 Innovafeed SAS

Exhibit 158: Innovafeed SAS - Overview



Exhibit 159: Innovafeed SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Innovafeed SAS - Key offerings

12.14 nextProtein SA

Exhibit 161: nextProtein SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: nextProtein SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: nextProtein SA - Key offerings

12.15 Nutrition Technologies

Exhibit 164: Nutrition Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 165: Nutrition Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Nutrition Technologies - Key offerings

12.16 Protix BV

Exhibit 167: Protix BV - Overview



Exhibit 168: Protix BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Protix BV - Key offerings

12.17 Ynsect SAS

Exhibit 170: Ynsect SAS - Overview



Exhibit 171: Ynsect SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Ynsect SAS - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

