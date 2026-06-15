Inseye Tiny® Behavioral Co-Processor Unveiled at AWE USA 2026

Industry-first innovation brings always-on user context and intentional UI to next-generation intelligent eyewear collections

LONG BEACH, Calif. and DOVER, Del., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inseye Technologies Inc. today announced that it will introduce and demonstrate Inseye Tiny®, its latest eye-motion sensor at AWE USA 2026 (Booth #1046) in Long Beach, California.

Inseye Tiny integrated into intelligent eyewear Miniaturized Inseye Tiny Eye Illuminator

Behavioral co-processor: always-on | <10 mW | 100 Hz | camera-free & zero moving parts

Behavioral signals bring user context to AI assistance

Intuitive gaze gestures drive intentional user interfaces (UI)

Inseye is on track for Q4 2026 eval kit shipments to OEM partners

Live at AWE Builder's Stage: June 16, 3:45pm (Promenade Room 104B) " From Eye Movements to User Context: Building More Personal AI Glasses with Inseye Tiny ® " Speaker: Piotr Krukowski, CEO, Inseye Technologies

" Speaker: Piotr Krukowski, CEO, Inseye Technologies Visit Inseye at Booth #1046 for in-person demos

Leading OEMs are rapidly scaling the number of sensors including cameras, microphones, and other inputs that connect with multimodal AI models to serve intelligent assistance to users of artificial intelligence (AI) glasses. But one critical signal remained elusive until now: the understanding of the user's state and intent.

Enabling Contextual AI Assistance: Knowing How to Help & When to Stay Quiet

"A truly intelligent assistant is never intrusive but always understands precisely if and how the user needs help and which experience to activate next," said Piotr Krukowski, CEO of Inseye Technologies. "When the user is in a focused state of flow, the best interface is likely no interface at all. Inseye Tiny® provides AI glasses with this high-fidelity behavioral signal while also meeting the most demanding form factor, weight, robustness, and power requirements of everyday eyewear."

The Behavioral Layer: Understanding User Activities

"Inseye Tiny® samples eye-movement with high temporal resolution and decodes patterns associated with visual tasks such as reading or scanning text, searching, focus stability, context switching, distraction, and other user activies," explains Michal Meina, CTO of Inseye Technologies. "We then infer signals about user behavior and state and deliver these to the application layer. By analyzing these behavioral patterns over days and weeks, Tiny® can help users understand when they work best, when their focus tends to drift, and how different environments or routines affect their productivity. Additionally, it is Inseye's camera-free sensing technology and zero moving parts that make our solution privacy-first and ultra-robust by design. Tiny® is uniquely fit to function in sensitive and harsh environments."

The UI Layer: From Intuitive Gaze Gestures to Intentional UI

"The human gaze is not a mouse pointer," said Klaudia Borowczyk, COO of Inseye Technologies. "With Inseye Tiny® we are now able to detect and evaluate subtle, intuitive gaze patterns ("gaze gestures"), infer the user's intent, and complete short and satisfying UI interactions."

The UI layer supports all frequently used actions such as activating the display, selecting an app, scrolling text, answering/rejecting incoming calls, switching dashboards, or unfolding a notification.

Combining the UI and behavioral layer helps developers build low friction experiences with a deeper, contextual understanding of the user.

"The result is a shift from reactive AI glasses to proactive AI glasses: systems that respond not only to external events, but also use user attention, intent, and current activity to decide which choices to present and which action to take next" summarized Klaudia Borowczyk, "And we can't wait to see the experiences you will build on Inseye Tiny®."

Evaluation Kit Availability

Inseye announces that it has successfully started pilot manufacturing and is now taking pre-orders from qualified OEMs, ODMs, and eyewear companies. The company plans to ship Inseye Tiny® evaluation kits and support integration, verification, and validation projects starting November 2026. To submit a pre-order request for quotation, please visit https://inseye.tech/en/request-devkit/

About Inseye Technologies

Inseye Technologies develops ultra-low-power eye-sensing systems for intelligent eyewear. The company focuses on camera-free, miniaturized sensing architectures that transform eye movement into behavioral signals for context-aware AI interaction, productivity, well-being, and privacy-preserving user context. Inseye operates with a distributed team across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://inseye.tech/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product development, pilot manufacturing, evaluation kit availability, pre-orders, OEM integration, and future commercialization plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to manufacturing, engineering, supply-chain, and market-adoption risks. Inseye Tiny® productivity and well-being features are intended to provide behavioral insights and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

SOURCE Inseye Technologies, Inc